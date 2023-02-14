Hittin’ the Road for Hospice is the perfect excuse for bikers to get on the road and enjoy a scenic ride while supporting a worthy cause with friends.
This 11th annual poker run will benefit Gulfside Hospice, which is currently in a capital campaign to build a new hospice care center in New Port Richey. Registration is still open for groups and single riders and participants who register by Feb. 11 will receive a free T-shirt, patch and door prize ticket.
Check-in and registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey, 5817 State Road 54, and the last bike out will be at 10 a.m. Cost for registration is $30 per participating rider and passenger. Extra poker hands can be purchased for $10.
The post-run celebration will feature entertainment, cash prizes for first, second and third place poker hand winners, door prizes and more at 1:30 p.m. at the Zephyrhills Moose Lodge 2276, 3211 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. The group that raises the most funds will get to take home a trophy for the “Wings and Wheels Award.” In 2022, the top group was Golden Eagles Motorcycle Club.
“I think participants really enjoy getting a chance to do a great ride for a great cause,” said Carla Armstrong, Gulfside Hospice director of philanthropy. “A lot of them really enjoy being with a larger group of bikers than they normally would ride with.”
Riders who participated in the 2022 poker run so enjoyed the route that they requested it not to change this year, Armstrong said. The stops will take place in New Port Richey, Shady Hills, Bushnell, Dade City, and Zephyrhills.
“They love a good long ride, so we try to pick a route that’s off the highways with more interesting roads, like a scenic tour with curves and hills,” Armstrong said. “A lot of people who have never ridden through Pasco really love it and have told us they never knew it was so beautiful out there.”
The event has been so popular it has drawn riders from all across the state. At each of the five stops, riders will draw a card to complete their poker hand. The participant with the best hand will win and the one with the worst hand may be treated to a free beer.
Funds raised to support Gulfside Hospice ensures that no patient is turned away because of an inability to pay. The organization provides patient care and bereavement services to hospice patients and families. It also provides palliative care and home care.
In New Port Richey, the nonprofit is operating out of a leased building with six beds in a wing at Heather Hill Hospice Center. The new building will be able to care for 24 patients.
“It’s just not meeting the needs of West Pasco,” Armstrong said. “We’re hoping to raise around $2 million for the new building.”
To sign up for Hittin’ the Road for Hospice, visit hittintheroadforhospice.org.
