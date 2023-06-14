BROOKSVILLE — A new podcast series produced here offers insights into life via the diary entries of a former owner of Chinsegut Hill.
The Elizabeth Robins Diary Podcast will feature entries from the 1870s to the 1950s, read by Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street.
According to the website, Season One features 10 episodes, one released every Friday, and there are two available now at https://www.erdiary.com.
Robins was a successful actress on U.S. and U.K. stages. She also was a playwright and even translated Henrik Ibsen’s plays into English.
“She passionately advocated for the personhood of women in an era that allowed few roles and rights to her gender,” her brief website biography said. She began documenting her life in a diary in 1876 at age 14, and did so until her death in 1952.
“Her closest relationship was with her youngest brother, Raymond, and she purchased the Chinsegut Hill estate in Brooksville as a home for the two of them,” the website says. Two thousand acres of Chinsegut was donated to the federal government in 1932 as a research center and preserve, and is now owned by the state of Florida and Florida A&M University.
