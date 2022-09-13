TARPON SPRINGS — Annie Appenzeller may have coffee in her veins.
Appenzeller, who opened her coffee lounge Urban Grounds in downtown Tarpon Springs on June 29, developed a love for coffee and a dream of one day selling it while still in grade school.
“I’ve been drinking coffee since I was 12 years old, and I’ve probably been to a hundred different coffee shops all over the United States,” Appenzeller said. “I’ve always wanted some day to run my own coffee shop.”
To make that happen, Appenzeller, 27, restored the one-story old brick building at 150 E. Tarpon Way that dates to 1909 into a combination of coffee lounge, bakery and luncheon.
Appenzeller says the building’s six-month restoration came with its own learning curve.
“The curve for this one is tearing down walls, restoring the old plumbing and electric, what to do about termites — and how much work goes into it,” Appenzeller said.
Appenzeller wore two hats during the restoration, each day working 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the building restoration, showering, then running the Wine Society each afternoon and evening.
Born and raised in Tarpon Springs, Appenzeller graduated from Florida State University in 2017 with a degree in marketing and finance.
Returning home, Appenzeller in 2020 opened up her first retail store — The Wine Society — six stores down from her current location. Two years later, she sold Wine Society this past May and opened Urban Grounds in June.
Appenzeller says her marketing plan behind Urban Grounds is to provide a unique and original locale in contrast to national coffee chains.
“I wanted it to be unique as a coffee lounge — I didn’t want it to be a fast-paced coffee shop,” Appenzeller said. “I didn’t want it to be a drive-thru, turn and burn, I wanted it to be a place where you could come in, hang out and enjoy yourself.”
To that end, Urban Grounds encourages customers to stay to drink their coffee right here.
The café is also open a large part of the day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with coffee freshly brewed every two hours.
“I’m open to 5 o’clock, because every day, I want coffee to be available at 3 or 4 o’clock — that’s the time I always want coffee,” Appenzeller said. “If you go to other coffee shops, they all close. I can never find a place to get coffee besides Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts after 3 o’clock.
“More than my passion for coffee, is my passion for business,” Appenzeller said. “Restoring the old building and being part of the community, and employing people.”
“I want to be the coffee and bakery spot of Tarpon Springs,” Appenzeller said. “When somebody comes to Tarpon Springs to get a cup of coffee, it will be Urban Grounds. I want to be the spot when somebody asks, ‘Where can I get a pastry at 3 o’clock in the afternoon in Tarpon Springs?’ The answer: Urban Grounds.”
Appenzeller says the appeal in running a downtown coffee shop also comes from providing a personal service to Tarpon Springs residents and visitors.
“It’s a place where the community to come to and hang out for the day, and know everybody’s name,” Appenzeller said.
Appenzeller says running a local coffee lounge also provides a place to go for today’s workers, who no longer commute into the office.
“A lot more people are now working from home and need that place to go to Wi-Fi,” Appenzeller said. “They can disconnect and connect at the same time.”
Urban Grounds’ products are also rooted in the Pinellas County area, using locally roasted beans.
Urban Grounds may also be part of a Tarpon Springs downtown commercial business district revival, along with other recently opened businesses such as Moonbeam Mercantile and others slated to open next year.
“It’s on the rise,” Appenzeller said, adding that in the last year, 10 new businesses have opened.
“Tarpon Springs may be starting to go in the same direction as Dunedin, where there’s lots of people walking the streets all hours of the day,” Appenzeller said.
Appenzeller said she came up with the store name Urban Grounds to project two brand concepts.
“The building is very urban, and grounds, from coffee grounds,” Appenzeller said. “I didn’t want coffee in the store name to pigeonhole myself to just coffee.”
And Urban Grounds is more than coffee, with a line of teas provided by the “Tea & Spice Exchange” located in the Historic Sponge Docks area.
Pastries are baked in-house, and sandwich meats sliced daily, Appenzeller said.
Urban Grounds daily business comes in three waves at 10 a.m., noon and again at 4 p.m.
The store’s coffee beverage specialty: Italian espresso made on a state-of-the-art Austrian made espresso machine.
A comfortable upstairs lounge replete with leather seats and wi-fi is part of Appenzeller’s market strategy to make Urban Grounds a comfortable, stay-awhile place to drink your coffee.
Along with coffee, Urban Grounds is also a bakery, offering a selection of fresh pastries made in-house including muffins, scones and cupcakes hand made by Lolita’s Cup Creations.
“It’s fresh and all ingredients are locally sourced,” Appenzeller said.
For lunchtime, the store offers distinctive dishes such as overnight oats, avocado toast and quiche.
Next on the horizon, Appenzeller says the store will start roasting its own coffee beans on site within the next six months.
So far, Appenzeller says her business has been brisk and steady.
“There’s been a lot of support from the community,” Appenzeller said. “We didn’t even have to market or advertise; it’s come by word-of-mouth.”
Appenzeller is confident that the universal appeal of coffee will drive her business and bring more foot traffic to Tarpon Springs’ downtown.
“Everyone loves coffee; everyone needs it; craves it, and runs on it,” Appenzeller said.
Urban Grounds menu can be found on its website at www.urbangroundsfl.
