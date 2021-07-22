BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking teams to play in the upcoming men’s and coed softball fall leagues, according to a press release.
The season will begin Sept. 7 for the men’s league and Sept. 13 for the coed league.
All games will be played at Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill, and Veterans Park, 12254 Spring Hill Drive.
The entry fee is $450 per team with a deadline of Aug. 27 to register.
The season for both leagues will consist of 10 games, plus playoffs. A maximum of 12 teams for the coed League and a maximum of 24 teams for the men’s league may register.
Individual players looking for a team to join are encouraged to go online and register as a free agent for teams in search of additional players. If there are enough free agents, recreation staff will create a team and assign coaches. Players will be responsible to pay the sponsor fee if a sponsor cannot be obtained.
A mandatory coaches’ meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Anderson Snow Park Baseball Pavilion.
Visit https://hcparksnrec.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseLeagues.aspx or contact Hernando County Parks and Recreation at (352) 754-4031 to register or for questions about either league.
