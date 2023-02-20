BROOKSVILLE — Josh Hofstede says he has a solution that can have an effect on the affordable housing shortage in the area.
Tiny homes.
County government officials have been talking about tiny homes as a way for people to have an affordable roof over their heads as they’re starting out in life.
With so many jobs coming to the area, they have said, they need to have housing that people can afford to buy in the county.
That’s not the trend in home construction, though, or the desire of many of the most vocal residents already living here. Rental housing often is dismissed as being for “transients” who don’t have ties to the community, and is spoken with the same derision as “Section 8” subsidized housing. When there is talk about affordable units, people have spat out the word “affordable” and booed at government meetings.
There is new construction coming to the area, but builders prefer building large homes on large lots because their profit margin is larger and there is less community resistance than if they try to build small or attached homes — or multifamily units — on small lots.
The Planning and Zoning Commission gave Hofstede and his plan a hearing, but ultimately decided to wait for more clarity from the County Commission.
The trouble is, it’s such a leap in terms of zoning.
Planner Omar DePablo said that in working with Hofstede on the plan for 18 tiny home units, 12 as homes and six as short-term rentals, staff has come up with a plan making the petitioner go through two different zoning districts with deviations for lot sizes, development area and unit size.
The Planned Development Project process lets staff and the petitioner design their own district, within the confines of the “root” district.
“The applicant is requesting a rezoning from R-1A (Residential) and R-1C (Residential) to CPDP to include PDP(REC)/Planned Development Project (Recreational) and PDP(SF)/Planned Development Project (Single Family) with a specific R1-MH use in order to develop a Tiny Home Community,” the summary states.
The R1-MH use has some conditions that lend themselves to a tiny home including a maximum living area of 600 square feet.
The surrounding area south of Cortez Boulevard and east of Mitchell Road is listed as residential with some commercial and even some industrial nearby. The area to the east is undeveloped, though some developers have expressed interest in multi-family entitlements, DePablo said.
It’s outside Brooksville’s city limits, planner Michelle Miller said, but water and sewer service would be through the city’s public utility.
Hofstede said he’s willing to be cooperative in the process to get some housing built on his property for people who need an affordable place to live.
“I’m open to things that need to be done in order to make it happen, so I’m not like, ‘I have to have it my way,’” he said. “That’s why I’m here, is to work with people and to understand the needs of the planning and zoning board, the needs of the county commissioners.”
People who want a place to live have to become, in effect, slaves to their homes with most of their income going for housing, Hofstede said. He’s a member of the affordable housing committee and has lived in the area for several years, though he’s from the Largo-Clearwater area. His wife is from this area, he said.
“I know ‘affordable’ is kind of a dirty word in this area,” he said, but such housing is needed. The cost of development would be the starting point of what you can attain.
There are those who don’t want to live in a large house or maybe they want to downsize, Hofstede said. True, they will be living in a co-operative community in which the owners have bought “shares,” he said, and they will be limited in how much profit they can make in selling, but this will keep prices low for the next owners.
Board members sounded positive about the proposal because of the need for affordable housing but expressed concern about the density.
As for schools, school district representative James Lipsey said that he didn’t expect such a development as Hofstede was proposing to generate that many children for local schools.
Hofstede said the greatest housing need is for single individuals, while most housing is built for families. “People have different lifestyles. We put everybody into a box and say, ‘This is the way you have to live,’” he said.
Public comment
For Edith Pittman, a resident who lives across the road from the property, flooding is a big concern, as well as the possible residents.
“My issue is I’m the resident homeowner who lives across the road from this property,” she said. “Now, there have been some major floods there because there is a creek or a ditch that runs through my property, under the road, goes through the property we’re speaking of.
“If that is not taken care of properly, my house is destroyed.”
There is trash on the property, she said, and fallen trees.
“My other concern is the short-term leasing, that’s ‘transientness’ in my home. That’s how I look at it. I’m concerned about people who don’t have a real purpose for being here. They don’t have the homeownership thing going for them,” she said. “What would make them be a good citizen for the six months that they’re here, if it’s a transient thing? That concerns me.
“And then again, what will their process be? Will it be background checks? Are we going to ensure that these are people that we want in our community living in these short-term things?”
Pedram Moghaddam expressed support, and Justin Noe said smaller homes are very competitive right now.
Miller said specific permitting would be required because of the possibility of flooding.
Kyle Benda of the County Attorney’s Office said regarding vacation rentals, local government cannot regulate them because the state law pre-empts local law.
Chairman Jonathan McDonald also expressed concerns amid support.
Mike Fulford said he applauded the efforts, but he had concerns about the number of homes.
Kathryn Birren advised Hofstede not to be discouraged, and that they all thought it was a good idea, but it’s a leap and a big change, and their concerns were valid.
Ultimately, the panel decided on a 5-0 vote to postpone subject to comments by staff to get more clarity from the County Commission.
After the meeting, Hofstede said he was glad that the board gave him its input on the issues it had with the community.
“I think it’s good in a way because, for them, they don’t want to approve something that may be garbage as well,” he said. “I don’t necessarily have any problems with that. I think, take the time and make it right because if you don’t it could be to my detriment, too.”
He said he thought the land he had was a great place to develop something like this.
“One of the reasons I want to use that area is because it would be an improvement, and honestly there might not be as much pushback,” he said, unlike trying to put it near Southern Hills.
He’s never built a whole community, he said, but he has built tiny homes of about 100 square feet on residential lots.
“I think the hard part is development is going to come to us whether we like it or not eventually, but we just have to figure out a way to thoughtfully develop.”
People need to live affordably, he concluded, and he’s realistic about government.
“I was still encouraged. I mean, they didn’t tell me outright that it was the worst idea,” he said.
