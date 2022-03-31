There’s good news for Pasco County residents hoping to get in shape but short on time to fit in workouts.
Planet Fitness, a 24-hour gym, has opened two new locations in Wesley Chapel at 6117 Wesley Grove Blvd., in The Grove at Wesley Chapel shopping center, and Bayonet Point, 2225 U.S. Highway 19 in the Point Plaza shopping center.
“What we hear most is that we’re a very welcoming gym and offer a family environment,” said Justin White, Planet Fitness certified training manager. “A statistic I found interesting is about 80% of the country doesn’t have a gym membership, and we want to be able to change that by providing an affordable and welcoming environment.”
The gym offers two types of membership: the classic, which gets you access to equipment and trainers for $10 per month; the black card includes more features at $22.99 per month, such as access to the spa, allows you to bring a guest for free, use of any Planet Fitness gym at no extra cost, and discounts on drinks and merchandise.
The spa alone is worth joining for a Black Card, White said. The spa features a tanning bed, HydroMassage, deep tissue massage chairs, and red light therapy – which helps tone muscles.
The new gyms are updated with the latest models of exercise equipment. If you’re not sure how to use one of the machines, a trainer can help explain or you can scan a QR code to learn its use.
For those weary about visiting a gym during peak hours, the Planet Fitness app can tell you through its crowd meter how busy the gym you’re visiting may be on any given day, as well as a history of crowds within the past week.
“We offer free unlimited fitness training in our memberships, it’s one of the things we pride ourselves on,” White said.
With 2,100-plus locations, the gym is growing nationwide to offer accessibility to its members.
