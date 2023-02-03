TARPON SPRINGS — The historic 129-year-old G.W. Fernald Building at 121 E. Tarpon Ave., which in its early days was a general store and dance hall, and most recently The Zone and Cliché nightclubs, has been given new life by COhatch developers. They plan to remodel its interior into a trendy restaurant, with an outdoor patio bar, collaborative co-working membership spaces, private offices and meeting rooms.
COhatch officials told commissioners the motto of their enterprise is “work, meet and live. COhatch is a flexible environment with spaces to suit the needs of our members: from the energy of open co-working, to quiet comfortable nooks, to private offices and corporate suites.”
The facility will include a “Made Whole, Café by Day.” COhatch officials explained they are partnering with Noel Cruz, award-winning chef and restaurateur of several eateries in the Tampa Bay area, to bring Tarpon Springs a brand new concept.
“This concept will share space and work seamlessly with COhatch, benefiting both members and the residents of Tarpon Springs,” officials said. The food and beverage component will serve both indoor and outdoor patio diners.
During the Jan. 24 City Commission site plan review hearing, Planning Director Renea Vincent noted COhatch “proposes an adaptive reuse of this property to house a flexible multi-use commercial space.”
The site plan proposed a restaurant and outdoor patio, along with meeting and event spaces, over about 6,575 square feet on the first floor, she said. The remaining 6,575 square feet on the second floor will house office, meeting and co-working spaces.
On the second floor it’s expected the 30 private offices will be occupied by individuals in professional services, lawyers, accountants, digital marketing, financial investment firms and others.
Because the building is downtown on Tarpon Avenue, COhatch is not expected to provide onsite parking for its new addition, Vincent said.
She said the Fernald Building is in the Smart Code Transect Zone, which encourages adaptive reuse of existing buildings. It also “exempts developers from required parking where it can be demonstrated, during Site Plan Review, that available public or private paid parking is available within a five-minute walk and existing buildings cannot accommodate on site-parking.”
“That was put in to recognize the uniqueness of Tarpon Avenue,” she said, where buildings are constructed lot-line to lot-line. The downtown area is the only place in the Smart Code where this on-site parking exemption exists.
While local downtown business people welcomed a different new enterprise, they told city commissioners their concern is that COhatch patrons would further exacerbate the parking situation downtown. They questioned also where delivery trucks would unload in the small alley behind the building.
Vasile Faklis, owner of Faklis Orthopedic Services, said “we welcome COhatch and new businesses. I want economic vibrancy and a busy downtown, but after really studying this project there are some serious incompatibilities with existing businesses with the project as is.”
The building is being more than doubled and density is being increased greatly with office employees and clients that could potentially be parking all day, all without additional parking requirements, he said.
“We presently have a parking problem downtown, especially for service-oriented businesses that need to have plenty of close available parking spaces,” he said. “A five-minute walking distance which is used as a gauge for parking availability, which is a quarter mile for a healthy average walker, does not work for service-oriented businesses.”
He told commissioners the area needs “a parking garage, angled parking and a parking plan that seriously takes into consideration what the property and business owners, and more importantly the end users, the customers, actually need. Our customers on a daily basis tell us we can’t come here because we can’t find a parking space.”
While former mayor Anita Protos told commissioners that the remodeling effort by COhatch would impact the historic character of one of Tarpon’s historic structures, at its Jan. 3 meeting the Heritage Preservation Board granted a certificate of approval for the building addition to the rear of the existing structure, and renovation of all existing facades and lighting.
At a November meeting, the Planning Board also recommended approval with the condition that the applicant pursue the lease of off-site parking downtown to support the use; and that the city continue to work to establish additional parking to serve the downtown area.
City commissioners ultimately unanimously approved the site plan with the condition that COhatch agree to provide 18 additional off-site parking spaces until the city can provide public parking.
The approval was also contingent with the developer addressing planning staff’s recommendations that the architectural design, submitted with the building permit, be revised to place the trash enclosure behind the staircase supports to conform to the sizing and architectural design approved by the Heritage Preservation Board.
In another condition of approval, the developer was also strongly encouraged to schedule their choice of artist and public art proposal for review by the city’s Public Art Committee as soon as possible, in order to avoid delaying the issuance of a certificate of occupancy for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.