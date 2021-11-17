BROOKSVILLE – The county’s Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release on Wednesday that it will close a park for the day on Nov. 20, but it will reopen later that day.
Pioneer Park/Stewy’s Skate Park, 6799 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, will close from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scheduled park maintenance. The park will reopen for public use that same day after 4 p.m.
Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (352) 754-4027 for additional information.
