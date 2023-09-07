The Pinellas County Tax Collector, Charles W. Thomas, and members of his team delivered 2,047 pairs of socks to the local non-profit, Clothes to Kids, in Clearwater on Aug. 17.
Throughout June and July, both employees and customers donated new girls' and ladies' socks for Clothes to Kids. Each child who qualifies for the Clothes to Kids program receives five outfits twice a year for school including new socks and underwear. The tax collector offices' donations will help clothe 409 Pinellas County students.
Clothes to Kids serves Pinellas and Hillsborough counties and its mission is to provide new and gently used clothing to low-income or in-crisis school-age children, free of charge. They provided over 300,000 clothing items to children in 2022 alone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.