TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s 5.37 property tax rate is slated to stay the same, but residents will still likely see a slight increase in their tax bill this year because of an increase in citywide property values.
By a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board of Commissioners approved to set the tentative millage rate at 5.37, a 12.39% increase above the rolled-back rate of 4.7781 during a special public hearing session Sept. 6.
A second and final public hearing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The rollback rate is the rate that would provide the same dollar amount of revenues as the previous year, according to Tarpon Springs Finance Director Ron Harring, who provided millage rate and FY 2022-23 budget figures to the board.
The millage rate, also known as the ad valorem tax, equates to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 worth of home value.
The average assessed value for a single-family home in Tarpon Springs is estimated at $207,000, according to figures released by the city.
Karr, who voted against the proposed millage rate, said the board should look for ways to reduce the rate, given the current economy.
“I do believe that the city this time needs to give some of the money back and not tax the residents as high as they are now,” Karr said.
“We could pull it back to help families that are hurting,” Karr added. “I think it is part of our responsibility.”
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis pointed out that millage rate reductions of either a tenth a mill or 1/500th of a mill would only provide tax reductions of $20.80 and $10.40, respectively, to Tarpon Springs homeowners.
Achieving either of those millage rate reductions would mean cutting $240,000 or $120,000 from the budget, Vatikiotis said.
“I don’t want to give (Tarpon Springs) residents the impression that we are talking about a lot of money here, as far as millage cuts and the money that they would be getting in terms of any type of tax reductions,” Vatikiotis said.
Commissioner Michael Eisner said he supported the proposed millage rate, given this year’s unanticipated jump in inflation. A millage rate reduction, he said, could only be made by cutting personnel positions out from the budget.
“Where there is a need, it is an unfortunate part of life,” Eisner said. “I don’t see anything short of removing (city) people to lower the millage rate.”
Eisner later added that any request to reduce the city millage rate should include a detailed plan outlining what budget cuts would need to be made to achieve the rate reduction.
Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias suggested that the board, moving forward, develop a long-range budget plan that would allow for future millage rate reductions.
“I do think the board next year or the following year knock down the millage rate a tenth or a hundredth of a percent,” Koulias said.
By a 5-0 vote, the commission also approved the FY 2022-23 budget of $75,668,303, which represents a $6,512,671, or 9.41% increase, over last year’s budget.
The new budget includes $30,072,969 allocated for the general fund, an 11% increase over last year’s general fund of $28,082,359.
Harring said the budget increase is to cover personnel additions — including two police officers and a city grant manager — and increases in city operating costs, which include staff raises to remain salary competitive with surrounding municipalities.
“The focus this year is on (staff) retention,” Vatikiotis said.
Capital projects funded in the new budget include city road repaving and adding new sidewalks.
This year’s budget also includes $785,733 for Community Redevelopment Agency funding, a 21.9% increase over last year’s budget. The funds are earmarked for helping to make improvements in designated areas.
The CRA area funded for improvement includes the city’s downtown area, the city bike trail, and a segment running down Alt. 19 South that includes a portion of the historic Sponge Docks area, Vatikiotis said.
“The CRA is there to encourage growth when we remove blighted properties,” Karr said.
Peter Dalacos, who offered the sole public comment, asked the commissioners if they had calculated what the proposed 2022-23 FY budget would be with a millage rate at 10% rather than 12.39% above the rollback rate to help reduce residents’ property taxes.
Added Dalacos, “However, I still feel that we are getting the best value for our tax bill in Tarpon Springs. For what we pay, we get good value.”
Mayor Vatikiotis, who crafted a memo to compare Tarpon Springs’ millage rate to the rate of four other surrounding municipalities, agreed.
“I believe in this budget,” Vatikiotis said. “We are providing our residents a benefit.”
