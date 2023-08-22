Officials says average monthly bill will increase $8 in 2024
TARPON SPRINGS — A former City Commission’s adoption of a water and sewer rate reduction of 2.2 percent in 2022, followed by a two-year rate freeze in 2023 and 2024, has now required the city to play financial catch up to keep its Enterprise Fund solvent.
Assistant Public Services Director Tommy Kiger advised commissioners “knowing the current financial plan is not viable, staff is proposing a 9.9 percent increase in 2024, as a one-year inflationary catch up, and a 3.75 percent increase from 2025 to 2033, with the city having to borrow $3 million in 2025. The average monthly water and sewer bill will increase $8 in 2024.”
“This plan will make some reserves available in 2025 for unexpected costs, but the enterprise fund will miss its fund balance target by $200,000 next year and have to defer some capital expenditure priorities,” Kiger explained.
Finance Director Ron Herrin said “expenses are exceeding revenues, and we are currently spending down reserves to cover annual costs. The city is facing a negative fund balance in the water and sewer enterprise fund by 2025-2026. … It’s a big concern of ours…A rate increase and borrowing will be needed to stabilize the fund.”
The water and sewer utility operates as an Enterprise Fund, which means the user fees fund the utility, Public Services Director Paul Smith explained at the Aug. 8 commission meeting. “Because of that we have to make sure the rates are adequate to fund the operation and also the infrastructure.”
Just after water and sewer rates were decreased, unforeseen inflationary costs impacted the Enterprise Fund’s financial plan.
“We’ve experienced almost $1.5 million in cost increases over the last three years, and those are annual increases; it dramatically outpaced what we originally planned,” Kiger explained.
Added onto that, he advised, “we also have significant capital needs we are trying to address through the rates;” for example, the well field for the reverse osmosis water treatment plant is at capacity and needs to be built out. In addition, the city has 50 to 60 miles of older metallic cast iron and galvanized pipe that will need to be replaced.
Built in 1985, the water treatment plant needs major electrical upgrades, while the average lift station in the city is over 35 years old and should be rehabilitated.
The assistant public works director estimated the city needs to set aside $6 to $7 million annually for capital improvements to maintain the current level of service.
Added onto the fund’s financial woes are skyrocketing costs, Kiger told commissioners; the cost for electricity went up 55 percent for a $550,000 increase. In addition, operating costs for chlorine, water treatment and lab supplies rose 41 percent for a $480,000 increase. The cost of repairs and maintenance, including replacement parts such as buying pipe and fittings, pumps and motors, saw a 37 percent hike for $310,000, while insurance for the facility rose 76 percent for $226,000.
Smith suggested the decrease was not staff’s initial suggestion. The city did a 10-year rate study in 2019, where the recommendation was for a 5-percent rate increase followed by inflationary 2.9-percent increases in subsequent years.
Staff was asked to lower the rates. They looked for ways to defer some projects, reduce costs or eliminate projects where it could. In 2019 “we came back with 4 percent, instead of 5 percent, increase for a 10-year plan, followed by a 2.75-percent increase in subsequent years.
However, in July 2021 a former City Commission approved an actual 2.2 percent reduction in rates. “Rates actually went down by 2.2 percent in 2022, with no increases for two years after that in 2023 and 2024,” he advised.
Commissioner Michael Eisner asked him; “How did we get here?”
Smith said, “we’re in a whole different world financially now then we were in 2021.”
Eisner then asked, “was it warranted to reduce the rates back in 2017-2018?”
Smith noted “I would say it’s not very common…. That doesn’t happen very often, and when that does happen usually our ability to absorb the uncertainty gets reduced and that’s exactly what happened to us. We just had something that nobody could predict and as a result we need to respond completely to it.”
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt said, “the situation is one where we had a rate decrease a couple of years ago and maybe it probably wasn’t the most auspicious thing to do.”
“The cost of maintaining utilities broadly across the entire country, especially in Florida, has just skyrocketed the last two years,” Lunt said. “That means we have to pay for things that are way more expensive than we planned on two years ago.”
“To accommodate that, because of our rates being where they are, we had to take money out of our reserve balance and here’s where the issue gets sticky,” he advised. “If we continue to do that, we run out of reserve balance. We’re required to keep a certain amount of reserve. If we do not maintain that reserve our credit balance gets hit, our credit ratings get hit, we look bad and we’re going to simply have to raise rates or run out of money.”
“It’s not a very pleasant situation we find ourselves in, but it’s going to be necessary to raise the rates to this adjusted level in order to recover,” he observed.
Among the cost cutting measures, one that may have a direct impact on some residents, is no additional septic to sewer projects will be scheduled in the 2020s.
Other cost controlling measures include delaying over $10 million in capital projects in the first three years to address inflationary pressure.
Commissioners unanimously approved the rate increases. Utility customers will be notified of two proposed rate hearings, with revised rates likely adopted in October.
