Contentious relationship between Eisner, Koulias results in dirty laundry aired at public meeting
TARPON SPRINGS — An ongoing contentious relationship between city commissioners Michael Eisner and Panagiotis Koulias spilled over into accusations of bullying, vendettas and airing of dirty laundry at the Aug. 22 City Commission meeting.
The latest drama started when Eisner filed an ethics complaint against Koulias.
Eisner filed the complaint with the Commission on Ethics, alleging that Koulias slandered his reputation, repeatedly called for his resignation, bullied him and his wife, held a secret ex-parte meeting with the city attorney and referred to him a “Russian Bolshevik Communist.”
The state board ruled the complaint was invalid, leading Koulias to put an item on the City Commission agenda asking fellow commissioners to have Eisner reimburse the city $675 billed by its legal counsel, for the failed ethics complaint.
In their response to the complaint, the ethics commission “voted to dismiss the complaint for lack of legal sufficiency.”
Koulias noted “no investigation was even opened up; it was dismissed on its face.”
Even though the Commission on Ethics rejected the complaint, at the Aug. 22 meeting Eisner told commissioners “it was still unethical behavior, what he did.”
Koulias asked City Attorney Andrew Saltzman if he counseled Eisner about filing the ethics complaint; the city attorney noted he did not. Salzman advised he would tell any commissioner it’s “general practice not to file ethics complaints against each other.”
“How can we be united when frivolous actions are talking against each other,” Koulias asked.
Koulias said he wanted the public to know what was going on behind the scenes and how the actions of some board members “created this unique situation we find ourselves in.”
“We have a fiduciary duty to the taxpayers of Tarpon Springs not to waste their money,” he said.
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt said he didn’t believe the complaint was frivolous. “I sat here while you attacked Mr. Eisner, while you called him names. You slandered him, and I think his complaint was not frivolous at all. It may not have been up to legal requirements of the ethics board, because they seemed to be more concerned about any possibility of financial gain. So maybe it wasn’t an ethical issue, it certainly wasn’t frivolous.”
Lunt added “I am so tired of you two picking on each other constantly; it’s back and forth, it’s forth and back…. I’m personally so entirely tired of it. I’m tired of hearing about it. You two need to move on.”
Koulias said Eisner filed an ethics complaint against him the day after the city conducted an ethics workshop. “This bullying behavior has to stop,” he told commissioners.
Eisner said “Commissioner Koulias keeps bullying me and telling me that I’m bullying, but it’s truthfully Commissioner Koulias who’s the one who’s doing all the bullying.”
Eisner said all of Koulias’ accusations “are lies and non-truths.”
He said Koulias should work for the residents rather than trying to get him.
Salzman said it was hoped the ethics workshop “would allow things to cool down and people would not be bringing this stuff back and forth.”
Eisner said Koulias “is asking me to pay for attorney fees that he created. He did not have to ask either one of our city attorneys for their advice, he could have hired a private attorney. If you want me to pay that $675, then I want you to pay for all… the attorneys’ fees that you consume bothering everybody… asking our attorney…about ex-parte communications, about setting up the workshops. You blew thousands of dollars of wasted taxpayer money…You spoke with everybody, and everybody said to you there was nothing done, but that wasn’t good enough for you.”
“You’re just looking to pick and you’ll continue to do so until someone stifles you, and has a resolution to shut you up, that’s what you need,” Eisner said to Koulias. “You want to continue this, do it…We need to work together up here for these people, not to fight.”
Lunt said “actually I’m embarrassed…both of you need to grow up and drop this…. This is incomprehensible that we have to continue to hear this month, after month, after month; grow up, drop it, represent the city.”
“I’m actually quite disappointed in the commission right now in a variety of different ways. I think we can do much better.…There’s quite a bit of retaliation going on up here as well,” Mayor Costa Vatikiotis said.
At the end of the lengthy debate, Koulias made a motion to have Eisner pay $675 billed for legal fees. The motion failed for lack of a second.
