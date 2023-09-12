TARPON SPRINGS — In a city where remarks at the dais or on social media can sometimes get contentious, city commissioners voted down a revision to their Rules of Procedure that attempted to control insensitive comments.
Some revised provisions were implemented due to changes in state statutes, City Attorney Regina Kardash noted.
For example, the provision that states all members are responsible for preserving and transferring “all voicemail, text messages, instant messages, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram posts, comments, and messages used to communicate, transmit, or formalize knowledge regarding City business,” to a city searchable database.
However, an addition that met with objection from a majority of board members advised “elected officials are expected to be courteous when interacting on social media with the public, other officials, and government representatives. Posting materials that could be construed as malicious, obscene or threatening, or that might constitute harassment or bullying. Elected officials may not use city email address to register for social networks or blogs. Officials may not evade these guidelines by posting anonymously, requesting others to post on their behalf, or posting under an assumed or false screen name.”
Commissioner John Koulianos asked; “who determines what constitutes malicious, obscene or threatening, or harassment, or bullying? Who would determine that? Would we have a vote on the board?”
Kardash said the commission could decide that one of their members violated the commission’s rules of procedure.
“Essentially, the board’s recourse at that point in time would be to require them to remove it, whatever the post or posting was,” she added.
She noted the city has not developed a discipline process as part of its rules and procedures.
“I don’t see that as something that’s necessary at this point. If it comes to a point where there’s a repeated and consistent violation of your rules of procedure, your rules of decorum and things like that by members of the commission, then yes, absolutely; I would recommend putting something in there that provides for a sort of progressive discipline within this body.”
Commissioner Peter Koulias said, “I’m not going to support, especially this section.” He too asked “what’s malicious, what’s obscene, what’s threatening.”
“It seems we all have a different understanding of what those terms are, what frivolous is,” he noted.
“We’re bold individuals up here, we chose to be up here,” Koulias told fellow board members. “You may not like certain points that are getting out there sometimes, but that’s what we signed up for.
“You’re basically trying to shut up elected officials, because they’re strong points, in which some are really strong, that still sit out there unanswered,” he suggested.
He noted the policy says “officials cannot evade these guidelines by posting anonymously, requesting others to post on their behalf or posting under an assumed or false screen name. Some of us are guilty of just that alone.”
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt said “who arbitrates what is malicious, obscene or threatening, or constitutes harassment, or bullying is pretty much in the eye of the beholder. But we’re all adults here. I think we can pretty much decide what that material might be.”
Lunt noted the revision lists offenses, but doesn’t say this material is prohibited, so it has no teeth.
He also took exception with a provision that attempted to regulate control over electronic devices. State government specifically regulates government-owned devices, Lunt noted. “But you cannot tell a private citizen, even if it’s an elected official, that he has to remove something off his private device in order not to be able to access something.”
He asked, “How are you ever going to know it’s on his device? You can’t be the hall monitor for every device that has access to your system. It’s just not enforceable.”
However, Commissioner Michael Eisner said, “I have no problem with this, because I don’t post anything, so to me this is fine and dandy.”
Koulianos said the revision was “vague” because “who determines malicious, obscene, threatening, harassment. You can’t legislate or create an ordinance for behavior. And now we are going to have the board politically decide who should be reprimanded, who shouldn’t be reprimanded. I don’t like it.”
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis said, “I wish at this point in my life, I wish I had an excuse, a legal excuse, not to post anything. You can put anything you want on Facebook, and even if it’s got nothing to do with the city somebody always tries to, in the comment, spin it back towards the city about something.”
“From my perspective, we are elected officials, and we should behave accordingly,” he said, adding, “Right now we don’t have anything; I just want to put something on the books that helps us think about what we’re doing, before we actually post it.”
Koulias made a motion to accept the Rules of Procedure, but without the social media component, which passed 3-2. Commissioners Eisner and Lunt voted against, with the Mayor, Koulianos and Koulias for the change.
Vatikiotis asked the city attorney to come back “with a second shot at this thing” and another revision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.