Jamie Gillespie created a memorial wall at Pop & Munch’s shop
TARPON SPRINGS — Growing up in Philadelphia with a police officer for a father, Jamie Gillespie has always had an appreciation for the law enforcement profession. “It’s a close-knit family,” he said.
The Tarpon-based contractor and artist also enjoys working with his hands, and a few years ago he began creating wooden hearts from old wine boxes while his dad was under hospice care.
So, when he heard the tragic news of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Magli being killed by a fleeing suspect not far from his home in February 2021, Gillespie decided to honor him by placing a special wooden heart, painted blue and black with Magli’s end-of-watch date printed on it, at the site. At the time he had no idea the simple act of appreciation would turn into a county-wide passion project.
“I was driving by one day and saw Sheriff (Bob) Gualtieri, and he was pulling the heart out of the ground,” Gillespie recalled in late June. When he asked what was going on, the PCSO head said they had to keep the median clear for safety reasons, but he received a special request regarding the heart.
“He said Deputy Magli’s widow had a special request to keep the heart, so I figured, okay, I’ll just make another one,” Gillespie said. “I knew I had to do it somewhere else, on private property, with the owner’s permission.”
The Pop & Munch convenience store on the corner of East Tarpon and South Walton avenues is a popular local spot frequented by Tarpon police officers, as TSPD headquarters is located just a few blocks away.
To Gillespie, the high-traffic store with its community-friendly owners was perfect spot for his memorial.
“I asked the manager, and he asked the owners and they said, ‘Absolutely, do it,’” Gillespie said. The permission to place Magli’s tribute heart on the exterior Walton Ave. wall led to a much larger project.
“I asked Tarpon PD if it would be OK to do this, and I also asked if I could make a heart for Charlie,” Gillespie said, referring to TSPD Officer Charles 'Charlie K’ Kondek, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2014. “After the store owners said it was okay, I started Charlie Ks’ memorial wall.”
Early this summer, TSPD Officer Larry Bird was driving by Pop & Munch when he saw the new wall art.
“I was going to work, and I turned here and saw this,” he said, pointing to Gillespie’s sprawling concrete canvas. “So, I took a picture and sent it to Teresa, and I told her you have to see this thing, it’s great.”
Teresa Kondek has seen and endured a lot since her husband was killed in the downtown district on a dreary December night nearly a decade ago, from withstanding the grueling trials of Charlie’s killer to attending hundreds of fallen officer funerals and memorial services locally, statewide, and nationally.
So when she heard about Gillespie’s wooden wine box heart tribute, she was skeptical at first.
“I was worried a bit,” Kondek acknowledged, noting she knows some people try to profit from tragedy. “But when I looked at the picture, I was surprised. I could tell it was really well done and heartfelt.”
On a sweltering Friday afternoon on June 23, Kondek, Bird, and Gillespie convened at Pop & Munch.
Since the project started, the “Charlie K Wall of Heroes” has grown to include hearts bearing the names of nearly a dozen fallen area law enforcement officers spanning the past few decades, including Belleair Police Officer Jeffery Tackett, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in July 1993, and PCSO Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was struck and killed while on a traffic detail on I-275 in September 2022.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Gillespie said as the trio posed for pictures and admired the hard work that went into not just creating the hearts but painting and adhering them to withstand high winds.
“The sad thing is I could probably fill this wall, so I’m going to keep doing it until I run out of space.” In fact, Gillespie recently created a special heart in honor of TSPD Maj. Michael Trill, who died suddenly in his home on Saturday, July 15.
For Kondek, seeing her husband’s name atop the memorial wall nearly brought her to tears.
“I’m just grateful he took the time and incentive to do this,” she said. “It’s very special and means a lot.”
For the artist, it’s just a small token of appreciation for one of the toughest jobs in the country.
“Growing up in a police family, you have a special appreciation for the profession,” Gillespie said as he handed Kondek a custom wine box heart for her passion project, a relaxing getaway cabin for families of fallen LEOs she is attempting to build in the mountains of North Carolina. “I just wanted to do this for Charlie K, and it’s grown from there. But the sacrifice I’m making pales in comparison to what they did.”
