The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for High Visibility Enforcement Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety. The initiative will run through May 10.
The HVE details will be held at 15 locations throughout Pinellas County that have been identified as high crash areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. Deputies will be conducting high visibility education and enforcement details that will stress the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The operation will include the distribution of educational materials, as well as the issuance of warnings and/or citations to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.
