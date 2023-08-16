Unhappy over candidates and process, commission votes for 6-month ‘cooling-off period’
TARPON SPRNGS — The rancor and discontent that reverberated through City Commission chambers during what was to be the concluding meeting in Tarpon Springs’ search for a city manager culminated in the need for a six-month cooling off period before any new search can begin.
By the end of the meeting, it was apparent that three of the five commissioners could not vote for either of the two candidates presented to the city for consideration.
Many who attended the Aug. 8 City Commission meeting voiced support of City Manager Mark LeCouris’ 45-year-long service and wanted him to continue to serve in his job.
Others who spoke were forthright in their assessment of the two candidates being considered by commissioners for the city’s top administrative post: Fort Myers Assistant City Manager John Lege III and Huntsville, Texas, Deputy Manager Rick Rudometkin.
Commissioner Mike Eisner said he had seen two candidates willing to come to Tarpon and take criticism and abuse. “What I do see is very few people coming up here speaking kindly of two people who are qualified to be a city manager, somewhere; if I were them, I don’t know if I would come here and take this kind of abuse.”
Eisner recalled he met for an interview with candidate Lege at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 “and he was as sharp as a tack. He answered every question. He was as professional as can be.”
He told fellow board members, “John Lege watched (our) meetings for three months to get himself up to date on what goes on in Tarpon Springs, and still wants to be here.
“This commission has done the right thing; we’ve handled it the right way,” Eisner said about the candidate search.
Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias had another view. He said the process “was flawed, our hiring process was flawed tremendously.”
As a professional headhunter by trade, Koulias questioned “how we went from 24 applicants and (yet) we only saw two resumes; and you guys want to sit here and make one of the most important decisions in our city’s history. It’s a shame.”
He noted he was among those who campaigned to get a new city manager, “but I also understand we’re going to do this the right way; we’re not going to have a half-donkey process, and a search only providing two applicants. This is Tarpon Springs and we can definitely do better.”
Commissioner John Koulianos noted “both men have moved from job to job quite a bit.” He pointed out that Rudometkin has had seven positions since 2007, and Lege has had six positions since 2007, an average tenure of 2.2 years for Rudometkin and 2.6 years for Lege.
He added the city should consider the good potential applicants it has to hire from within. “We have talent, let’s utilize it.”
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt noted “we’ve heard a lot of impassioned oratory tonight. I said on Saturday, after we had our special session, that I was not satisfied with the two candidates we had, and I’m going to stick to that.”
The vice mayor said he wasn’t satisfied with any of the resumes the city received.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis called for the timeout. “Passions are running so deep. I don’t want to go back and start renewing a search right now,” the mayor told fellow commissioners. “I’d like for there to be a six-month cooling-off period, some period of time to cool off before we do anything.”
Koulias made a motion to reconvene discussion about the city manager search in six months, which passed unanimously.
