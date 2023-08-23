‘Experts’ offers dinner, answers
PALM HARBOR — The 10th Annual “Ask the Experts” dinner will take place Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Edinburgh Hall at Innisbrook Gold and Spa Resort.
The informal evening will offer attendees the change to ask health questions of the physicians at AdventHealth.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. A panel discussion will begin at 7:15 a.m.
The event is free, but reservations are required by calling 727-939-6404.
Meet the Artists
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Art Guild will introduce several new artists to its gallery at 161 E. Tarpon Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-7 p.m.
They include Don Naumann (photography), Kristina Gintautiene (encaustic, acrylic), Dina Marie (acrylic), Joy Lewin (photography), Fran Failla (oil), Sally Fuller (photography), Amy Fitzgerald (photography), Clif Moorhead (watercolor), and Peggy McCardle (acrylic, oil).
Twenty artists will be on hand to chat and share ideas with. A $50 door prize will go toward a gallery purchase.
Mt. Moriah food giveaway
TARPON SPRINGS — Mt. Moriah AME church will host a community food giveaway Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church, 722 S. Disston Ave.
Food will be distributed as long as supplies last.
An upcoming giveaway will be held Saturday, Sept. 30.
City of Refuge luncheon
CLEARWATER — The City of Refuge, which works with recently released incarcerated women by providing a safe living environment, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Aug. 27 luncheon and auction at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, 2425 N. Rocky Point Drive, in Tampa.
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Visit www.cityofrefugeclearwater.org or call 727-530-3350 for tickets.
Tarpon Springs First Friday
TARPON SPRINGS — The First Friday family event returns to historic downtown Tarpon Springs on Sept. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchant Association. For more information, visit tarponspringsfloridausa.com.
Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The 2023 Sunset Beach Concert Series returns Thursday, Sept. 7.
Concessions are available for purchase. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. Parking is limited onsite, so a free courtesy shuttle will deliver concertgoers to and from the beach and Tarpon Springs High School.
Concerts will also be held Oct. 5, and Nov. 2.
Tarpon Art Association meetings
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Art Association does not meet during the months of June, July and August; however, the Board is planning to get the club year 2023-24 off to a big start in September.
In addition to the regular daytime meetings, evening meetings will be held for September, October and November on a trial basis in an effort to include artists who have expressed interest in TSAA but have regular daytime jobs and cannot meet during the day.
The evening meetings will take place Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, and Nov. 2, 6 p.m., at the Community Center, 400 S. Walton Ave., Tarpon Springs. A meet-and-greet segment will get underway at 5:30 p.m.
At both the daytime and evening September meetings, any artists who wish to bring a piece of their artwork, can do so for show and tell.
Although regular daytime meetings are usually held the first Monday of each month, the September meeting will be the second Monday, Sept. 11, as the first Monday is a holiday. These meetings also are held at the Community Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
TSAA is a 501(3)(c) organization. The club’s mission is to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences.
For membership and information, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com or call 813-765-6219.
Art Gallery exhibit reception
DUNEDIN — A reception for the new exhibit “Roots” will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the work of local, award-winning artists and meet the artists while enjoying music, wine and a buffet of light refreshments. The gallery also offers an array of boutique items such as note cards, journals, jewelry, tote bags and many more unique gift items.
“Roots” will run through Nov. 5. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, and to view the remaining 2023 show schedule, visit studio1212.org.
Third Friday
SAFETY HARBOR — The Third Friday event returns to Main Street Safety Harbor on Sept. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops and nonprofits in the community. The street is wet-zoned so that patrons can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from establishments within the event footprint.
For information, email info@safetyharborchamber.com.
Back to School Splash
TARPON SPRINGS — Celebrate going back to school with food, waterslides and music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tarpon Springs Splash Park, 508 Live Oak St.
For more information about the free event, call 727-942-5610.
