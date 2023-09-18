Restaurant Week
SAFETY HARBOR — More than 15 local restaurants will participate in Safety Harbor's second annual Restaurant Week on Sept. 18-24.
The restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus starting at just $15 for casual dining all the way to exquisite 5-star meals. Tickets are not necessary for this week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended.
This year’s lineup of restaurants includes Bar Fly, Bassano Cheesecake Café, The Brinehouse, Gigglewaters, Marker 39, The NONA Slice House, The Pub at Safety Harbor, Southern Fresh, The Tides Seafood Market & Provisions, Tiki Tavern, The Sandwich on Main, Maggie’s Cafe, and Kaia Bowls.
For more information, email info@safetyharborchamber.com.
A portion of proceeds will go to Mattie Williams Food Pantry in Safety Harbor.
Rotary Music Bingo Night
OLDSMAR — The Oldsmar/East Lake Rotary Club will sponsor Music Bingo Night Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m., at Stix’s Billiards, 13918 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa.
The event is hosted by Big Trophy Trivia.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash or checks will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
Democratic Women's Club
The Democratic Women's Club of Upper Pinellas will meet Monday, Sept. 25, noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Clearwater East Library on the campus of St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St.
Speaker will be Raegan Miller, director of development for the Florida Freedom to Read Project.
Lunch will not be provided, but snacks will be available. Bring a drink if desired.
For information contact president Donna Dennis, 313-443-2587.
Lunch & Learn Series:
PALM HARBOR — Join Pinellas County Consumer Protection for a Lunch & Learn Series as it provides tips and tricks that can help protect us. Lunch provided by Paradise Flooring. Limited seating available with required preregistration. Sign up at the front desk.
The next session will be noon Friday, Sept. 29, at The Centre, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, and it will focus on identity theft. The next will be noon Friday, Nov. 17, with a focus on shopping tips.
Tarpon Art Association meetings
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Art Association will meet Thursday, Oct. 5, and Nov. 2, 6 p.m., at the Community Center, 400 S. Walton Ave., Tarpon Springs. A meet-and-greet segment will get underway at 5:30 p.m.
At both the daytime and evening September meetings, any artists who wish to bring a piece of their artwork, can do so for show and tell.
Although regular daytime meetings are usually held the first Monday of each month, the September meeting will be the second Monday, Sept. 11, as the first Monday is a holiday. These meetings also are held at the Community Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
TSAA is a 501(3)(c) organization. The club’s mission is to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences.
For membership and information, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com or call 813-765-6219.
Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The 2023 Sunset Beach Concert Series returns Thursday, Oct. 5.
Concessions are available for purchase. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. Parking is limited onsite, so a free courtesy shuttle will deliver concertgoers to and from the beach and Tarpon Springs High School.
Concerts will also be held Nov. 2.
Pet First Aid
Learn how to care for sick or injured cats, dogs and small household pets during a pet first-aid course Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at The Centre, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor.
This course will teach you how to do a head-to-tail physical assessment, check pulses, bandage and splinting as well as personal safety when dealing with an injured pet. All Ages welcome (those 12 and younger need an accompanying adult). Cost to enroll is $30.
Tarpon Springs First Friday
TARPON SPRINGS — The First Friday family event returns to historic downtown Tarpon Springs on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchant Association. For more information, visit tarponspringsfloridausa.com.
Rotary Club golf tournament
PALM HARBOR — Rotary Club of Palm Harbor will host its “Discover Golf Tournament” on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 9, at the Innisbrook Golf Resort, 36750 U.S. Highway 19 N., Palm Harbor.
Registration for the charity tournament, which is a scramble, begins at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $150 per player, which includes lunch.
Every sponsor and golfer will be helping to support feeding a family in need through FEAST and Pack-a-Sack; lowering infant and maternal mortality rates through the Helping Babies Breathe program; providing clean drinking water through Pure Water for the World; supporting suicide prevention programs; the PHUHS Championship Robotics team; and many other local and international humanitarian projects.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/j7pxwfhw. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/PalmHarborRotary.
A Night of Jazz
Come out to The Centre, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, on Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., for a Night of Jazz.
Pick from some scrumptious heavy appetizers while listening to the cool sounds of The Voices of Jazz, a Dunedin-based jazz ensemble featuring classic big band jazz and swing music as well as modern arrangements of popular tunes. Tickets are $15. Visit https://phparksandrec.org/events to learn more.
Dunedin UMC Trunk to Treasure
DUNEDIN — First United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk to Treasure sale in the parking lot of the church Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a. m. to 1:30 p.m.
Deadline for applications is Oct. 12.
For details, visit https://dunedinfumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1871616.
Proceeds fund the church’s local mission projects.
Rotary blood drive
OLDSMAR — The Oldsmar/Eastlake Rotary Club will host a blood drive Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Walmart Supercenter, 3801 Tampa Road, Oldsmar.
All donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a Halloween T-shirt and a wellness checkup.
Appointments are encouraged; visit oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #62034.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Third Friday
SAFETY HARBOR — The Third Friday event returns to Main Street Safety Harbor on Oct. 20 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops and nonprofits in the community. The street is wet-zoned so that patrons can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from establishments within the event footprint.
For information, email info@safetyharborchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.