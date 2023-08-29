Tarpon Springs First Friday
TARPON SPRINGS — The First Friday family event returns to historic downtown Tarpon Springs on Sept. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchant Association. For more information, visit tarponspringsfloridausa.com.
North Pinellas County Democratic Club picnic
SAFETY HARBOR — The North Pinellas County Democratic Club will host a picnic Saturday, Sept. 2, at Philippi Park Shelter 2, from noon to 3 p.m.
Catering is by Ozona Pig.
Tickets are on sale through Aug. 20. To pay by personal check, send your check for the total amount of your order to North Pinellas County Democratic Club, PO Box 415, Dunedin, FL 34697.
Contact npinellasdemspicnic@yahoo.com with questions.
Suncoast Genealogy Society class
PALM HARBOR — The Suncoast Genealogy Society, in collaboration with the Palm Harbor Library, will offer a six-week beginning genealogy course Wednesdays Sept. 6 through Oct. 11, 1-3:30 p.m., in the E.W. Martin Conference Room at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
This class is designed for those interested in tracing their family history but unsure where, or how, to start. Attendees will learn the basics and receive one-on-one help with starting their family tree. Topics to be covered include vital records, census records, immigration, naturalization, city directories and how to search the major websites like Ancestry.com and Family Search.org. The focus is on U.S. records.
Cost for the class is $25. Space is limited. Preregistration required.
For additional information contact Shari Harmon, 727-776-0777, or email sharih1046@gmail.com. Register for the class at the Adult Services Desk at the library or the Library’s Website Calendar entry for the first class.
Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The 2023 Sunset Beach Concert Series returns Thursday, Sept. 7.
Concessions are available for purchase. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. Parking is limited onsite, so a free courtesy shuttle will deliver concertgoers to and from the beach and Tarpon Springs High School.
Concerts will also be held Oct. 5, and Nov. 2.
Tarpon Art Association meetings
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Art Association does not meet during the months of June, July and August; however, the Board is planning to get the club year 2023-24 off to a big start in September.
In addition to the regular daytime meetings, evening meetings will be held for September, October and November on a trial basis in an effort to include artists who have expressed interest in TSAA but have regular daytime jobs and cannot meet during the day.
The evening meetings will take place Thursday, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, and Nov. 2, 6 p.m., at the Community Center, 400 S. Walton Ave., Tarpon Springs. A meet-and-greet segment will get underway at 5:30 p.m.
At both the daytime and evening September meetings, any artists who wish to bring a piece of their artwork, can do so for show and tell.
Although regular daytime meetings are usually held the first Monday of each month, the September meeting will be the second Monday, Sept. 11, as the first Monday is a holiday. These meetings also are held at the Community Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
TSAA is a 501(3)(c) organization. The club’s mission is to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences.
For membership and information, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com or call 813-765-6219.
GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will host a meet and greet social on Thursday, Sept. 7, 1-3 p.m., at the Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
Women interested in getting involved in the community and meeting new friends are invited to attend.
For information on CCWC, visit ccwcFlorida.org.
Art Gallery exhibit reception
DUNEDIN — A reception for the new exhibit “Roots” will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the work of local, award-winning artists and meet the artists while enjoying music, wine and a buffet of light refreshments. The gallery also offers an array of boutique items such as note cards, journals, jewelry, tote bags and many more unique gift items.
“Roots” will run through Nov. 5. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, and to view the remaining 2023 show schedule, visit studio1212.org.
Third Friday
SAFETY HARBOR — The Third Friday event returns to Main Street Safety Harbor on Sept. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops and nonprofits in the community. The street is wet-zoned so that patrons can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from establishments within the event footprint.
For information, email info@safetyharborchamber.com.
Back to School Splash
TARPON SPRINGS — Celebrate going back to school with food, waterslides and music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tarpon Springs Splash Park, 508 Live Oak St.
For more information about the free event, call 727-942-5610.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscaping.
Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash or checks will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
