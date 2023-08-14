TARPON SPRINGS — Local resident John Heaghney has been writing professionally for most of his life, first as a reporter in Pennsylvania and then for the St. Petersburg Times before founding his eponymous public relations agency. But it wasn’t until this year that he released his first work of fiction.
Heaghney based his novel “Traveler: As long as you can dream, nothing is cast in stone” on the experiences of his father, Barney (later called Bernie), an impoverished Irish teenager shipped off to Canada to work as an indentured servant.
“Every reporter harbors the thought, ‘I’ve got a book in me,’” Heagney said. “For 40, 50 years I said, ‘I’ve got a book in me,’ and I always went to fiction. I must have started and stopped four, maybe five novels. I reread them and go, ‘This is pure garbage.’ And then this fell in my lap.”
This is the long-hidden history of Barney, which Heaghney pieced together over years with the help of Irish relatives and a helpful agency that kept records of the British Home Children program, the entity that enticed Barney’s parents and thousands of others to part with their children so they could have a “better life” in English-speaking outposts of the British Empire.
They all got snookered. Barney, who had a fourth-grade education, never received the promised “good Catholic home” care he was promised, but instead spent three years working under often horrific conditions, considered “guttersnipe” garbage by those he lived among.
When Heaghney realized he had a tale to tell, he first wrote a short story about the life of Neddy, a protagonist based on his father, during the years of the Irish War of Independence and civil war. Rather than writing a straightforward account, he injected the story with an element of magical realism by introducing “Traveler,” a guide who appears to Neddy in his dreams.
“Who is Traveler?” Heaghney said. “Is he an apparition? A guardian angel? Something that Neddy couldn’t possibly imagine? That’s the question of the book.”
He sent his 50-page short story to his relatives in Ireland for fact-checking, and the response was, “What happens next?”
So, the short story “Home Place” became the first part of a 95-page novella, with the voyage to Canada comprising the second.
“There I was feeling all fat and sassy, and I sent (the novella) off to them, and they said, “What happens next?” And I said, ‘Oh, for God’s sake,’ and needless to say, that ended up at 340 pages.”
Then began the process of getting his labor of love out into the world. After being rejected by 100 agents, Heaghney published Traveler on Amazon in February. He continues to use his marketing expertise to market the book himself.
The entire process, including extensive research on conditions in Ireland and Canada during the relevant span of time, took two and a half years.
Amazon readers have given the book 4.5 stars, the Irish Book Club selected Traveler as its May Book of the Month, and outlets such as the Irish Star, Irish Philadelphia and the BBC also have taken noted.
“I'm surprised myself (by the book’s quick success), especially for a book that I never even intended to publish,” Heaghney said. “I was writing it more as a family history.”
Traveler is available in Kindle and paperback at amazon.com.
British Home Children
British Home Children was a program for impoverished families and unmarried mothers sent from Britain and Ireland to outposts of the British Empire for indentured labor.
The program began in 1869 with philanthropic intentions, deteriorated into a monetized source of free labor, and continued into the 1970s. Various social service and religious organizations cooperated with the British government in operating the program. In Ireland, that agency was the Catholic Church.
Impoverished Irish farmers were up against “two of the most powerful institutions in the world,” said novelist John Heaghney.
According to British Home Child International: “The majority of the up to 120,000 British Home Children sent to Canada (Barney Heaghney among them, arrived between 1869 and 1939. Mostly, they ranged in age from 4 to 15.”
Canadians were told they were taking in orphans, though most of the children had living parents. Those parents were told their children would be taken in by good Catholic families, learn skills and even be able to acquire farms of their own, Heagney said.
“I've got a copy of the brochure,” he said. “It’s got two pictures on the cover. It says ‘Canada welcomes British boys, free farm instruction. Previous experience unnecessary, employment assured, good homes, good wages.’ And it's got a picture of these well-dressed boys obviously on the deck of a ship, and they're all wearing jackets and ties, and they're waving their hats. And then the (picture) below it, there's a group of the same kind of boys all talking to the ship's captain, and they're smiling.
“Well, it was all lies. They sent these kids all over the globe. Sadly, many of them were mistreated. They were worked to death. They were murdered. They were raped. They went through psychological abuse. Many committed suicide. Many ran away. It was basically horrendous. It was so bad that Gordon Brown, the prime minister of England, issued a formal apology for the program and the horrors it visited on the poor. As you know, it's always the poor who take the brunt of everything.”
For more information on British Home Children, visit https://britishhomechild.com/history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.