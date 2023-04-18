TARPON SPRINGS — It took a dramatic climax worthy of a TV movie plot, but Tarpon Springs will have fireworks to celebrate the country’s independence — just not on July 4th.
Janina Lewis, the city’s procurement services director, set the stage for a City Commission holiday quandary. She said the contractor that the city normally does business with said he could not perform the city’s fireworks show on the Fourth of July, which falls on a Tuesday, due to the loss of “a few of his key people.”
“We asked if he could supply something else,” she told commissioners, “and he could offer a Saturday show or Sunday show. He could still do a 30-minute show for about $44,000 to $45,000.”
Lewis said she checked around to see if other contractors were available. But it’s “very late in the season right now,” she said. The city normally solicits bids a year in advance.
She pointed out the city faces time constraints. Bidding would require a 10-day advertising window, then a selection would have to be made, and the issue brought back to the board.
“On top of that, contractors are very thin in the fireworks world right now,” Lewis said. “The last time we bid this out we only had two respond back.”
Meanwhile, the fire department has to turn in permits with a 90-day lead time.
“My recommendation is we don’t have time to go out to bid again,” said City Manager Mark LeCouris. “Our choices come down to deciding on a Saturday or Sunday show for the Fourth of July, or not do the fireworks this year. That’s our only viable choice.”
LeCouris said he would choose the current vendor and a Saturday or Sunday show.
The city will still hold a July 4th hot dog picnic in Craig Park, but if there were no fireworks, LeCouris said he would ask for a portion of the money to go towards making the hot dog picnic bigger and better, with more food.
Motions to have for the fireworks on either Saturday or Sunday night died for a lack of second, and it appeared any plan for Tarpon Springs to provide fireworks this year were dashed.
“None of us chose the plate we were handed,” said Commissioner Michael Eisner.
However, after taking a brief recess, Vice Mayor Craig Lunt asked to bring back the issue and reconsider a fireworks display.
“In thinking about this, since we made the decision not to have fireworks, I’m kind of feeling like the guy who took away his kid’s birthday party because he couldn’t get Chuck E. Cheese on the right day,” Lunt said.
He moved to hold the fireworks on Saturday night, July 1, for 30 minutes with the current vendor. Lunt’s suggestion passed unanimously, saving the fireworks display in Tarpon Springs.
