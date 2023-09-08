PALM HARBOR — Mildred Cooper, president of the Central Gulf Coast Lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy, is offering Italian classes at different levels of instruction.
Cooper holds six 90-minute classes each month: two classes at the beginner level, two at the intermediate level, and two at the advanced level. The classes are held in Palm Harbor, but can be accessed by telephone or through the web.
However the class is received, all students use the same book: “Italian Made Simple,” by Cristina Mazzoni. It is available in bookstores and on Amazon for $10.
To enroll, email Tony Branco at tony9913@verizon.net. The enrollment fee is $40 a year. All fees are donated to charity.
