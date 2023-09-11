Pitcher known as Big Red hopes to make a big turnaround for the Spongers
Former Tampa Bay Devil Ray Seth McClung is looking to make some serious changes to how the Tarpon Springs High School baseball team approaches the game.
The Spongers have struggled mightily to win games over the past two decades with only a pair of winning seasons and posting very lopsided losing records the past couple of years. McClung, who pitched professionally for the Devil Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers, is up to the challenge of turning things around at Tarpon Springs.
Earlier this year, McClung was named the school's head coach.
"I'm really excited," said McClung. "Everybody here has had a welcoming attitude and while the team has been traditionally down for some time, I like the prospect of being able to change things. The school's record has been unacceptable. The community is really behind the team; they come out to watch. These are good kids. They deserve more. I had a couple of opportunities out there, but this is the (program) I felt could grow with successfully long-term."
McClung realizes that it'll be a step-by-step process and a full turnaround will not happen overnight.
“The wins will come but that will take time," said McClung, who has been a traveling coach at Florida Gulf Coast Prospects for several years and coached at Keswick Christian School in St. Petersburg in 2015. "We're working on a couple of things right now (several players are on his Tarpon Springs Baseball Club). First, we look at wins in the moment, whether it's a good practice or a good at-bat. And I tell the kids if we want (positive) change we must change everything."
McClung has introduced more structure and discipline into workouts. In early practices, he identified a lot of fundamental mistakes and an unnecessary eagerness to improve immediately.
"In the early workouts there was a lot of rushing, balls were being thrown all over the place," he said. "In the batting cage everybody was swinging as hard as they could and trying to his home runs. I said, 'Let's slow down!' Can we just catch the ball! To do it right we have to do everything with intent if we want to be fundamentally ready to make plays when it counts. In the batting cage I said hit 5 away, the next 5 up in the middle. Let's learn baseball the right way. The wins will take care of itself."
In a few short weeks, McClung, whose traveling baseball team has resulted in some 350 college scholarships, said he has seen good progress with his new team.
“The younger kids are so much better, and the older guys are getting into the (new) routine," he said.
Does the fact that the 6-foot-6 right-handed McClung, whose nickname was Big Red and pitched in the majors from 2003-2009, get him added respect from his players?
"The kids see that and it's a novelty to them," said McClung, "But if I cannot connect with them, I lose that window."
McClung, who was drafted by the Devil Rays in and played with them from 2003 to 2006, grew up in West Virginia. Rather than his experience as a major leaguer he believes his experiences in the minor leagues leading up to The Show is what helps him as a high school coach.
"I came out of West Virginia not knowing much," said McClung, now 42. "I absolutely got my butt kicked that first year (in the minors). What I learned as an 18-19-year-old is how I can relate to (my players) now. The minor league development I had early is what I do here."
As a major league hurler, mainly as a reliever, McClung admits his record wasn't stellar (26-34), but that is not to say that he doesn't have many great memories. In fact, he's got a lot of them.
Two in particular stand out. In 2005, while with Tampa Bay, he went eight innings in a game against the Cleveland Indians on a Sunday night national TV contest to pick up the win and knocked Cleveland out of the playoffs. In 2008 with the Brewers, he pitched four excellent innings of relief against the Chicago Cubs in a game won by Milwaukee that tied them with the New York Mets for a wild-card spot in the playoffs. The Brewers won the next day and the Mets lost, putting them in the playoffs. In the playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies, who eventually won the World Series that year, McClung pitched two shutout innings.
McClung was an outstanding hitter in high school, and he was able to put his bat to work for the Brewers in a memorable game in 2007. At the time, the National League had still not used the designated hitter (unlike the American League). Hard-throwing Randy Johnson was on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"My first time up I was told to take the pitch," said McClung, who had a .269 batting average that year. "But I swung and hit a single to left field. My second at-bat (manager) Ned Yost said if I swung again, he'd fine me $1,000."
His teammates egged him in on, though, with Prince Fielder leading the way. The count went to 1-2, then 2-2.
“The next pitch was a slider and I hit it right up the middle (for a single)," said McClung. "The guys went nuts. I went 2-2 and we won the game."
Johnson, who ironically passed Steve Carlton on the all-time strikeout list that game, was of course not happy. After the first hit, the Brewers bench requested the ball hit by McClung. After the second hit, the bench asked for that ball, too. As you can imagine, that did not go over well with Johnson. No ball was forthcoming!
All in all, McClung appreciated his time in professional baseball.
"I was blessed to have some very special moments," he said. "Would I have liked to play longer, make more money, yeah, but I am really pleased with my career of 16 years (including the minors) as a pro. I can hang my hat on that."
Now he's looking to hang his hat on another rack by bringing some success to Tarpon Springs.
