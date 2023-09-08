Kim Jowell has been named the new CEO of the Pinellas Education Foundation.
Jowell was previously CEO of the Hillsborough Education Foundation, where she expanded programs and almost doubled their revenue stream to support students and teachers in the seventh-largest school district in the country, PEF said in a press release.
She was named a Businesswoman of the Year in 2022 by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Jowell is a member of the Athena Society and is vice chair of the Organization for the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations.
