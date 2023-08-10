TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners were surprised to learn from City Manager Mark LeCouris and Mayor Costa Vatikiotis that the Community Redevelopment Agency is apparently not protected by its own liability insurance.
During a July 27th budget hearing the city manager reminded commissioners that when they are seated as the CRA they operate in separate capacity then when presiding as the City Commission.
The city established its CRA September 2001. The 227-acre CRA comprises the central business district along Pinellas Avenue north from the Anclote River, and south to Meres Boulevard, including downtown and the Lemon Street corridors. In 2003 the CRA was expanded to include the Pappas’ Restaurant property, also known as the Northwest Expansion Area.
“There are some problems with this whole thing from the start that we have to start working on immediately,” LeCouris advised.
“Here’s the coup de grace that starts the whole process … The question was asked, are we sure the city has insurance for this board as they act as the CRA, or for any property we have for the CRA? The answer was ‘I’m pretty sure we do,’” the city manager told commissioners.
“We called the League of Cities, their answer was, ‘Well we think so,’” LeCouris said. “You never like to call someplace like the League and get the answer ‘I think so.’”
After two days of research, League staff responded that the CRA needed to get a policy because members are not covered under City Commission insurance.
Commissioner Michael Eisner said the city should move “lightning quick” to obtain insurance.
Vatikiotis noted that each month the city allows the Merchants Association to use the former Forbes property lot, in the middle of Tarpon Avenue, for an event. “The property is owned by the CRA, it’s not owned by the city of Tarpon Springs,” he said.
“Therefore, if somebody gets hurt on that property the CRA is liable, as well as the city for it being a city-sponsored event,” the mayor said.
He noted the CRA is also owner of the former Sunbay Motel on West Tarpon Avenue and the Hoffman property, encompassing two vacant lots across from Craig Park.
“We just have to clean this up, once and for all,” the mayor said, even if it means hiring a consultant.
LeCouris noted the Merchants Association will be asked to indemnify the CRA when it holds events on the Forbes property, and he will work with city legal counsel to clarify the issue.
