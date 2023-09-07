OLDSMAR — Tidal Wave Auto Spa, at 3500 Tampa Road, will hold its 15th annual Charity Day, on Friday, Sept. 15.
On Charity Day, 100% of proceeds made across the company’s footprint are donated to non-profit organizations. This year, the Oldsmar franchise is partnering with Oldsmar Cares, which will receive 50% of all proceeds made at the location on Charity Day.
Oldsmar Cares provides stop-gap rent and utility assistance, a food pantry, and a clothes closet – at no cost – to those in need in the greater Oldsmar area. The other 50% of proceeds will be donated to the company’s longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.