The first named storm to affect West Central Florida this year quickly swept through Pinellas County soon after the July 4 holiday weekend, but Hurricane Elsa didn’t cause nearly as much damage as experts expected.
Elsa, which was upgraded from a tropical storm when wind gusts exceeded 75 miles per hour, never quite got organized as she traveled north up the Gulf Coast in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 7, but the system dumped more rain on an already oversaturated area, toppled trees and caused minor flooding in some low-lying north county communities.
In Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and some coastal roads experienced flooding that typically follows every summer storm, and a large tree fell across Peninsula Drive, but the damage citywide was minimal, according to Mayor Chris Alahouzos.
“Our employees had the city ready for the storm, as always, and we got very, very lucky it wasn’t as heavy as we thought it would be and there was no damage at all,” Alahouzos said by phone after a visit to the docks to survey the situation. “The only damage we had was the usual flooding we have at the Sponge Docks, and we just got state funding for a project to correct that.”
Alahouzos was referring to the recent passage of House Bill 2925, which provides an appropriation in the amount of $1.7 million for a flooding abatement system, including an underground pumping station and stormwater vault, at the docks. “I went down there several times today and the only place that had a lot of water was the intersection of Athens Street and Dodecanese Boulevard, and that’s where the pumping station is supposed to go,” the mayor explained, adding they recently installed several check valves at the docks to help regulate stormwater flow, “but that only helps to a certain degree. So, we’ve got to do this project.”
In Oldsmar, the city located at the top of Old Tampa Bay had also experienced severe flooding in recent weeks, but was spared from further submersion by Elsa, according to Mayor Eric Seidel.
“We are fortunate the city escaped any major damage from Elsa and it appears everyone made it through safely,” Seidel said via text on Wednesday afternoon. “I know our citizens and Council are grateful to our city employees who make up our Emergency Response Team. They were up all night at the (emergency operations center) that was set up inside our partners at Nielsen, ready to respond to any emergencies.”
