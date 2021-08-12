PASCO – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently recognized the 2021 School Resource Officer of the Year as Pasco Sheriff’s own Corporal Elissa Elders.
Elders’ colleagues at the school have described her as someone students at Pine View Middle School can depend on and with whom they can grow to have positive interactions. Lieutenant Troy Fergueson said she embodies the values, essence and spirit of what it means to be a School Resource Officer, and it’s not hard to see why.
For seven years, Elders has developed friendships with the students at Pine View Middle School, learning their names and interacting with them daily. She started clubs, including Girls on the Run, Craft Club and the Walking Dead Fan Club, and participates in school plays.
“I work for the kids,” Elders said. “I was selected [as 2021 SRO of the Year] … it is almost like, ‘am I worthy for this? Do I do enough for these guys?’ It causes a lot of emotions at one time.”
While the award was a surprise for Elders, her colleagues and husband had to keep the secret to themselves for a month. She was selected out of 900 SROs, and for her, she said the award is very humbling. Working with children is a rewarding thing, Elders said, adding that it is important to her that students get to have healthy interactions and discussions with an adult, — especially an adult with a badge.
During her discussions with students, Elders said when she observes them making bad choices, she is able to explain the law to them in a way that makes a difference in their lives.
“I was in field training prior to becoming an SRO and I worked in an area that had a lot of youth getting in trouble,” she said. “It felt like I could do more, I felt like I wasn’t doing enough, and then I asked around what is an SRO and talked to a few people, and it seemed like a good spot. This is where I’m supposed to be.
“I’m able to feel like I’m impactful, not just when I work patrol, arresting them, putting them in diversion program or taking them to detention center,” she continued. “I also teach a couple of the youth diversion classes. I’m able to spend a little more time with them and explain to them why this is wrong and how you can make better choices, and if you’re in this situation, you might be feeling these emotions, but this is how you can deal with it properly, so you don’t get yourself in trouble. That’s why I love this job.”
Elders said she learned from an online course that it takes one adult to have a positive relationship with a youth that can keep them from making poor decisions that lead them to jail or worse. She aims to be that one adult and to be there for students — even if it’s something small like handing out a water bottle or sewing a student’s backpack.
According to Elders, these interactions end up making an unforgettable and lasting impact. She recalled running into a former student working at a McDonalds, he recognized her immediately and asked if she remembered him. He was still grateful for a small act of kindness she showed him.
“If I can do something to help you have a better day, then that’s what I do,” Elders said. “Even if I spend my own money, if I can do that to help them and they can make better decisions, that’s what I’ll do.”
Throughout the year, Elders will use her creativity to make games up for students. At St. Patrick’s Day she’ll make her own pot of gold with prizes for students, and at Christmas she’ll buy huge candy bars to give away if students can use her clues to find “Cpl. Elders on a Shelf.”
In addition to the fun and games, Elders said she is always interested in learning how to improve her job. She said she plans to attend training classes online and earn certifications to make sure she can help students to her best ability.
“Florida Association of SRO has got a lab training all year long, and their foremost responsibility is school security and the safe guarding of our students, teachers, and educators,” Fergueson said. “It goes far beyond that, so our training reaches the most cutting edge and latest innovations in responding to a critical incident on a school campus, like an active threat. Beyond that, they learn youth mental health first aid and crisis intervention training. It’s very juvenile-centric on dealing with adolescent minds and some of the struggles they go through so they can establish a good connection.”
