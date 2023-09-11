PINE ISLAND — Brian Benedict was glad to take a break from his cleanup work at his home on the corner of Pine Island Drive and Harbor Drive.
He didn’t evacuate before the storm, he said, because he had been at another home he owns in Auburndale when Hurricane Idalia was approaching, and he is in the process of trying to sell the house.
“Actually, our Realtor, he came out and sandbagged our doors for us,” he said. “He’s a pretty good guy.”
He also moved some stuff upstairs.
“I think everyone here pretty much left,” he said. “I don’t understand why people would stay for this.”
He has damaged furniture and there was a fire in the laundry room, he said.
Not only that, he said, you have to worry about downed power lines and flooded roads.
“I just had four feet of water in the downstairs,” Benedict said. “Some people are a little lower set. We kind of got lucky.”
There was minimal stuff on the lower floor, he said, just some beds, a kitchen and a couch. The stuff that was ruined is awaiting pickup.
“This is one big cleanup now,” Benedict said.
Even so, like the other houses in this quaint and usually quiet part of Hernando County, there was evidence of high water and sometimes more.
Workers and residents were laboring in the heat on Sept. 5, clearing the remaining debris and feeling fortunate that things weren’t worse.
Benedict would have evacuated if he had been there, he said, not willing to brave the combination of king tides, a storm surge and winds from the southwest pushing water into the community.
“Look, this is how high the water was,” he said, and stood next to a window with a water line that came to its highest point just below the first-floor window. “It pretty much was four feet all the way around.”
If the water lines didn’t persuade you that the water was four feet high, maybe the seaweed tangled in the chain-link fences would provide the evidence.
Outside houses along Pine Island Drive, piles of furniture and other storm-damaged items awaited pickup.
No one Benedict knew of stayed in their home for the storm despite the houses being elevated, and it was a good thing because of his laundry room fire. Fortunately, after melting an electrical outlet and part of the ceiling, somehow the fire died, possibly for lack of oxygen.
That room, too, had a high-water line.
Others in the region were not as lucky, and Benedict said he knew of the other homes that had burned down while firefighters couldn’t get through the flooded roads to get to the houses.
Benedict said he felt fortunate. He was worried his mailboxes would be blown away but they were intact, his kayaks didn’t blow away and a couch on the ground floor was designed to be outside, so it’s staying. Others were not so fortunate, he said.
Benedict pointed to a couple of neighbors who were hard at work cleaning up their places.
“We got lucky on the last one that turned off at the last minute,” he said.
Will he stay? Probably not, he said.
“I got more things to do in life than get cursed by water,” Benedict said.
At another house, a Brooksville man who didn’t want to provide his name and a crew of workers were busy clearing off seaweed from the four feet of water that accumulated.
Slowly, they were shoveling it back to where it belonged — into the sea, he said.
The owners of the house are in Wyoming, he said. Most of the others got off the island before the storm.
You could see the waterline just below the ground-floor windows.
Missing mermaid
One of the mermaids on the Florida Mermaid Trail was at Pine Island Park, and it’s missing, said Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street on Sept. 6.
“Kaimana is a Hawaiian name meaning ‘power of the ocean,’ reflecting not only the beauty of the ocean, but how treacherous it can be also,” according to the trail’s website.
The base was moved by the power of the storm surge, Kahler said, and the mermaid, which weighs about 80 pounds, is gone and no one knows where it went.
“The base is half a ton, it’s super-heavy, but the fact that three of those screws were ripped out of her” shows the power of the storm surge.
The park is closed until further notice, some people on the other side of the fence at the park said.
