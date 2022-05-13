DADE CITY — Local pilots and firefighters striving to gain the attention of County Commission members have taken to offering scenarios that threaten death and destruction if they don’t get their way.
Pilots at the May 3 commission meeting again raised the prospect of a “kill zone” if commissioners keep approving housing developments in the “Noise Abatement Areas” (also known as “Airport Zoning Protection Areas”) around Pilot Country Airport and Hidden Lake Airport.
Firefighters again assembled in yellow shirts as a union leader warned that delays in opening fire stations and equipping rescue units with vehicles — as well as continued residential development and crowded roads — could cause deaths.
Commissioners heard public comment on a 180-day moratorium “on the submission and acceptance of applications for building permits, site plans, special exception uses, conditional uses, rezonings, and comprehensive plan amendments within the moratorium areas around airports in Pasco County,” according to agenda documents.
The final public hearing will be held May 17.
Much of the public comment was identical to the comments previously made about the airport issues. The recent approval of an apartment complex in what pilots say is the approach pattern for the runway at Hidden Lake Airport brought pilots to the commission.
Residential development is getting closer to the airfields, pilots complain, and on May 3 the pilots said again that new residents would be at risk of having planes crashing into their homes if an aircraft has an emergency on takeoff or landing.
While construction is constrained in the areas off the runways, pilots say residential construction around the airport is incompatible despite the fact that Pilot Country and Hidden Lake airfields have homes within the “Noise Abatement Areas” that are owned by pilots who have planes parked at their houses.
Elizabeth Blair of the County Attorney’s Office said different moratorium proposals have been drafted and circulated, and one moratorium drafted by the development community turned out to not be a moratorium at all.
There was a need for “off-ramps” or exceptions to the moratorium, Blair said, including for primary target industries, building applications that meet Federal Aviation Administration standards in not creating a hazard for air navigation, the Campbell property and for the project on Ridge Road because none of its buildings are in the moratorium area. She said in that case, the dog park, a gazebo and a retention pond are in the “abatement area,” but no structures.
Commissioner Ron Oakley asked if a moratorium could stop the development of the apartment complex at Tanglewood and Ridge Road, and Blair said no, they have an exception.
Commissioner Mike Moore said that he doesn’t want to see flight operations impeded, but when it comes to noise, if you move into a neighborhood you should be aware that there’s an airport nearby.
“If you come back later and say, ‘The noise is bothering me,’ well, that’s on you,” he said.
Some pilots claimed that people were buying homes and moving in while unaware that the airport was close to their homes.
Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick said there have been situations where airports have had to limit hours of operation because of noise constraints.
“We do want to protect the airports to make sure there is not a situation where the citizens are up in arms and having to be able to have a say and then shutting down the airport,” she said.
Moore asked if someone’s project could get “stuck” if the moratorium took effect, in that they had passed the board’s approval but couldn’t get a building permit, and Blair said to her knowledge there were no projects “stuck” like that, but once the regulations were adopted after the moratorium, they would have to follow new rules and do more than they were previously told to do.
“That concerns me,” Moore said.
Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said if you move near an airport, you’re going to hear airplanes, just as if you live near a highway, you’re going to hear cars.
“We have to protect the airports,” she said.
Barbara Wilhite, for the development community, denied that that community made a draft ordinance, saying she wrote it, and it wasn’t a draft ordinance.
She said the commissioners should use noise studies to guide them in writing the regulations, showing examples of noise profiles at other airports in the area.
Paul Prince of Pilot Country said he supports the moratorium and zoning protection around airports, noting that the big issue is less noise than safety because a pilot whose plane loses power on takeoff could crash onto U.S. 41 or into a house near the airport, and he added that home buyers in the area aren’t even coming to look at houses and they’re not getting warned about the presence of the airport nearby.
Michael Hoover, also of Pilot Country, explained the traffic patterns around a general aviation airport and added that there’s a lot of noise associated with such aircraft because commercial jets generally take off and fly straight out from the runway, but general aviation aircraft make turns at low altitude close to the airport.
“You’re creating what’s called a kill zone,” said Rick Warner of Pilot Country, and that approval of the Campbell property development would create “life-threatening situations.”
“We’re not against development, such as RV storage or things of that nature,” he said.
He advised commissioners to come out and see the airport’s operations.
John Boda also invited the commissioners to come to the Young Eagle events at Hidden Lake Airport.
The airport will create plenty of noise for the developments, and the moratorium needs to be implemented, he said, especially on the recently approved apartment complex.
“You’re asking for trouble,” he said.
Jeremy Couch, representing the developer of the Tanglewood apartment complex on Ridge Road, near the Hidden Lake Airport, said moratoriums have serious effects. He was concerned about some of the language in the moratorium, and the area should be closer to the airport.
Doug Saunders, for the developer, said the Runway Protection Zones are there for a reason, noted that the property is to the west of the traffic pattern for Hidden Lake.
Showing a diagram of the areas around Tampa International and Orlando International, he said there’s plenty of homes and hotels within a half-mile of the airports, with tens of thousands of operations per year.
Starkey cautioned that care is needed when imposing restrictions on property owners who are near you. “In my mind, that starts to become a ‘taking.’” The commission has to be careful, she added, mentioning a lawsuit over such a thing going on right now.
Moore suggested getting everyone together — without violating the Sunshine Laws — to work out a “happy medium.”
“That’s what I’d like to see,” he said. “My suggestion would be, ‘No moratorium; work on it.’”
Fitzpatrick said she wanted to move forward and continue the final public hearing on May 17, with some wording changes, with a meeting in between with the airport commission and to get the noise study done.
The motion passed 5-0.
Firefighter complaints
Capt. Sabrina Koebler of Pasco County Fire Rescue, representing Local 4420, spoke in public comment about the extreme deficit in fire stations in the county, noting that it’s alarming when other buildings are being completed but new stations are being delayed, supposedly by materials shortages.
They’re needed more than once every 18 months, she said, and crew burnout is becoming a problem.
“Why can’t developers be required to build a new station?” she asked.
There are many home developments being built, she said, and they don’t want headlines of children dying because they can’t get there on time.
“You are obligated to provide the resources for public safety,” Koebler said. “Please help us.”
During commissioner comments, Starkey pointed out that the materials shortages are real and that she has heard of people moving into houses with temporary appliances while the new appliances are on order.
Some people had to borrow refrigerators and stoves until theirs arrived, she said.
Fitzpatrick said that progress is being made on staffing and equipment, with a new Station 9 to open in August, stations 2, 3 and 4 expected in fiscal 2022 and 2023, and three ambulances coming online.
Also, 32 new firefighters have begun work, Fitzpatrick said.
