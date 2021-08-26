With all the multifamily housing being built, especially in Pasco County, there’s a growing need for workers to maintain those housing units.
Pasco-Hernando State College announced Aug. 17 that it will be offering a new maintenance technician apprenticeship program for the fall semester that could lead to a job in the industry.
Classes in the 12-month program begin Sept. 20, the college said in a press release.
Dr. Marcia Austin, Dean of Workforce Development, Career and Technical Education and the newly appointed Senior VP of Technology and Distance Education, said there are eight slots open for students, and the program is free.
The training is being funded by employers and through grants, she added.
Students must be 18, have a GED or high school diploma and must be able to perform the duties and functions of the job, Strouthopoulos said.
Classes will be held in room G103 at the west campus on Ridge Road in New Port Richey, she said.
PHSC, through the Workforce Education department and in partnership with the Bay Area Apartment Association, is offering the program and is actively recruiting for future apartment maintenance technicians, the release said.
“PHSC’s apprenticeship program is registered by the state of Florida for veterans’ training under the GI Bill,” the release said. “This program is designed for varying groups of individuals, including those leaving the military, graduating high school or college, or switching careers due to COVID-19.”
There is online and face-to-face instruction as well as paid on-the-job training. Students will complete 168 hours of classroom instruction and 2,000 paid on-the-job training hours over the course of the year.
Through the AMT Apprenticeship Program, apprentices will be placed with a leading property management company. The apprentices will attain skills in areas including electrical work, cabinetry, HVAC diagnosis and repair, punch skills, basic plumbing, appliance repair and exterior maintenance.
“We are excited to partner with Bay Area Apartment Association on this apprenticeship program to benefit our students and the communities we serve,” said PHSC President Timothy Beard. “Preparing our students to respond to the demand for skilled maintenance technicians is crucial to growing strong communities and the economy.”
After the apprenticeship, the new maintenance technicians will have marketable skills for nationwide employment and job placement with a leading property management company as a full-time service technician, the release said.
“We’re looking for applicants,” Strouthopoulos said, “so feel free to reach out and complete the application online.”
For more information on this program, visit phsc.edu/apprenticeships, or contact Strouthopoulos at 727-816-3123 or stroutk@phsc.edu.
This story has been edited to correct the job title of Karen Strouthopoulos and fix the attribution of a quote. After publication, the start date was changed.
