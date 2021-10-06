BROOKSVILLE — An effort to create high-wage jobs and train workers to fill them came a step closer on Sept. 30 with the signing of a new agreement to build a career and technical training facility titled the “Citizen Success Center.”
According to a press release, “The center will offer convenient streamlined workforce training to prepare residents for direct entry into positions available in Hernando County.”
Private companies and partnerships will support the new facility, the release said.
"This important initiative is indeed paramount," said Timothy Beard, PHSC’s president. "Our new facility will provide career and technical training skills for Hernando County residents so they can earn higher wages in local, in-demand workforce positions."
According to a press release from the school district, School Board Chairwoman Linda Prescott, PHSC Board of Trustees Chairwoman Marilyn Pearson-Adams and Hernando County Commission Chairman John Allocco signed the Memorandum of Understanding before elected officials and supporters of the project.
"This is an important milestone," said John Stratton, Hernando School superintendent. "We all share in the vision to bring affordable, real-world, career education in a facility that can grow and adjust to the diverse workforce needs of business, manufacturing and tech sectors. This has always been a great idea and now, with full community-wide endorsement, it's time to build something wonderful for Hernando and we are proud to be part of it."
Work on the educational building, to be located on 17 acres at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, is expected to begin in spring 2022 and it has an expected completion date of fall 2023.
