PORT RICHEY — Rain delayed the game’s start, but the men’s baseball teams of Pasco-Hernando State College and Florida State College carried on playing ball March 10 at PHSC’s WREC Park on the Port Richey Campus.
Pasco-Hernandez pulled off a 1-0 victory, but this was Rotary Day at WREC Park, and honors of the evening went to Derek Pontlitz, past president of the Rotary Club of New Port Richey and its 2024–2025 District 6950 governor nominee designate.
“PHSC baseball has dedicated this day to honoring community leaders for their contributions to the college and community,” the college said in a press release.
And Pontlitz, the college said, has made outstanding contributions. Managing director and chief wealth adviser of Pontlitz Asset Advisors, a financial consulting firm in New Port Richey, he provides pro-bono counseling to individuals and nonprofits.
“Derek has dedicated an enormous amount of time over the years in leadership roles as the chairman for the West Pasco Chamber of Commerce, with Leadership Pasco, and was nominated as a Tampa Bay Business Journal 2011 Up and Comers under 40, and his company was named the AFP Philanthropic Small Business of the Year,” the release said. “Derek’s primary vision has been to our community leaders to make positive, lasting change. To strengthen relationships, to discover and celebrate our diverse perspectives and to improve communities at home and around the world.”
In addition to all of his work within the Rotary organization, for seven years he wrapped gifts and played Santa Claus for the Rotary program that delivers gifts to area children who might otherwise not receive them.
Pontlitz’s wife, Stefanie Pontlitz, is CEO of Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind of Pasco-Hernando.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.