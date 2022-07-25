BROOKSVILLE — The world was a very different place in 1972.
On July 12, Hernando County commissioners recognized the 50th anniversary of Pasco-Hernando State College with a long proclamation and congratulations to John Mitten, chairman of PHSC, former county commissioner and local businessman.
County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb read the resolution with its long list of “whereas” clauses, and only had to pause once to catch his breath.
“That’s definitely one of the longest resolutions,” Holcomb said.
“I was going to say, that’s one of the longest ones ever,” Commission Chairman Steve Champion said.
“Apparently, the English Department put it together,” said Commissioner John Allocco.
Mitten introduced fellow trustees Marilyn Pearson-Adams and Rebecca Schulkowski of Wesley Chapel; Reggie Williams, provost of the north campus; Amy Anderson, provost of the Spring Hill campus; and Margie Burnham, workforce development dean.
A lot of people have come before to make the college’s brand what it is, Mitten said.
“Thank you, Hernando County, for this resolution,” he said.
“It’s nice to have a community state college that seems to be reflective of the needs of the community,” Allocco said, noting that the college could be a “speedboat” among the “aircraft carrier” universities in the state that don’t seem to understand the need to make changes to be effective in the economy and responsive to the needs of the residents.
“Please continue to move in that direction,” he said. “You can be a leader, actually, in the state of Florida in producing the people this economy needs moving forward so that families can be successful. We all see the changes that are on the horizon.”
Champion said he was happy to see businesspeople on the board who could translate their experience.
You could be a nurse or a Realtor, he said, and even own a chicken restaurant. (Mitten owns a Chick-fil-A franchise in Spring Hill.)
“All three of my children took advantage of the articulation agreements while in high school in our county, and I think it’s a fantastic opportunity that we put forth to all of the residents in this community that our students can take advantage of college credits,” said Commissioner Beth Narverud.
It helps them even if they don’t go all the way to a degree.
One of her sons goes to USF and she said he told her the classes are the same but cost less at PHSC.
“And it’s closer to momma,” Champion quipped to laughter all around.
“He moved down there,” she said.
Holcomb thanked the volunteers and the donors, adding that “you aren’t done yet.”
“When you come back for the 75th, hopefully you’ll have even greater accomplishments,” he said.
Commissioner Wayne Dukes said he watched the college grow and got his nephew in for his associate’s degree. “It’s great,” he said.
“The best years are ahead of us,” Mitten said. “The collaboration with this county is going to be fantastic going forward.”
He said he started at a state college, Tallahassee Community College, and in the past legislative session he noted that both the Speaker and Senate president were graduates of Pasco-Hernando State College.
“You can start at a stage college,” Mitten said. “It makes sense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.