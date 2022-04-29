Pasco-Hernando State College will host spring commencement on Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. in the Physical Fitness Center at the West Campus in New Port Richey, 10230 Ridge Road, the college said in a press release.
Two commencement ceremonies will honor graduates earning bachelor’s and associate’s degrees and certificates. Both ceremonies will stream live; ceremony streaming links are available at phsc.edu/grad.
The student speakers for the ceremony are Sara Abdelmagead on May 3 and Saiyid Shariq on May 4.
Abdelmagead will be receiving her AS in radiography. She is originally from Egypt, she said.
“My family and I moved to the USA eight years ago. I started my journey at PHSC back in 2017. I had the radiography program on my mind because I was always fascinated by the human body, and I always thought of X-ray as a work of art. I had to take extra classes to improve my English before I was able to work on my prerequisites for the program. After two and a half years, I am excited to graduate from the PHSC radiography program.”
Shariq is receiving his associate’s degree with plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology.
“Imagine moving to a different country from a completely different culture, language, norms, and people? Sounds quite intimidating, doesn’t it?” Shariq said. “That is exactly how it was for me.”
He moved to the United States almost three years ago.
“This is our first in-person with family and friends in attendance commencement since the pandemic began. We have listened to our students, and are pleased to graduate them in the traditional format,” said Stanley Giannet, Ph.D., PHSC executive vice president, chief academic officer/college provost. “We look forward to again experiencing the celebratory atmosphere with our faculty, our graduates and their families.”
Other graduation speakers include District Board of Trustees Vice Chair Lee Maggard, state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia and accounting professor and Faculty Senate President Misty Price, Ph.D., on May 3; and District Board of Trustees Chair John Mitten, Sunrise Consulting Group President Shawn Foster, and physical science professor and Faculty Senate Vice President Stacy Thomson, Ph.D., on May 4.
Approximately 308 degrees and certificates will be conferred at the ceremonies. An estimated 797 spring graduates are eligible to participate.
