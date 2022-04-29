Pasco-Hernando State College, through the Workforce Development, Career and Technical Education department, is offering a new Construction & Design Apprenticeship program at the North Campus in Brooksville for summer/fall semesters.
The existing Apartment Maintenance Technician (AMT) Apprenticeship program is expanding to two campuses this summer/fall—one at the West Campus in New Port Richey and a second cohort at the Spring Hill campus. PHSC is actively recruiting for future Construction & Design apprentices as well as AMT apprentices. The apprenticeship program is designed for varying groups of individuals, including those leaving the military, graduating high school or college, switching careers, or those currently unemployed. There is no cost to students.
The new Construction & Design Apprenticeship program, with classes beginning July 21, prepares students for the increasing need for skilled construction workers and architectural designers in a rapidly growing residential housing industry. This 12-month program includes 205 hours of in-classroom, related technical instruction and will place the apprentices with leading general contractors in the field where they will complete 2,000 hours of paid on-the-job training. Students will earn their OSHA 10 Construction certification, the Autodesk Certified AutoCAD User, the Autodesk Certified User in Revit for Architectural Design, and a PHSC certificate of completion by the end of the year-long program.
The Apartment Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship program, with classes beginning July 22, prepares students for the increasing need for skilled service technicians in an ever-expanding rental housing industry. This 12-month program includes 183 hours of in-classroom, related technical instruction and will place the apprentices with a leading property management apartment community in the area where they will complete 2,000 hours of paid on-the-job training. Students will earn their OSHA 10 certification, the Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician (CAMT), and a PHSC certificate of completion by the end of the year-long program.
After the apprenticeships, the new Construction & Design and Apartment Maintenance Technicians will have skills that are marketable nationwide and will receive job placement assistance with leading general contractors/construction design companies, or property management apartment communities as full-time construction workers/architectural designers or apartment maintenance technicians.
For additional information on these programs and to apply, visit phsc.edu/apprenticeships or contact the Workforce Development/Career & Job Training department at 727.816.3123 or email apprenticeship@phsc.edu.
