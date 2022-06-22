Amy would probably do well with a calm animal though a meet-and-greet is always recommended. She is just so nervous, and probably will be overwhelmed by animals with a bold personality. She may do best with older kids because of this as well. She does seem housebroken, but we can never know for sure in a shelter environment. She has low energy and would be great for someone retired or who works from home. She does great on leash and absolutely loves cuddles! She loves to submissively crawl around people’s legs; it is so funny and cute!
She LOVES blankets and she can have them in her kennel because she doesn't chew on them. Upon arriving the shelter, she got mouth surgery and is eating wet food right now. Because of her healthy teeth, we believe she is around a year old.
Please use the number D#10331296 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services, 352-796-5062. Adult dog adoptions are $50. Puppies and small breeds under 25 pounds are $70. Included in the adoption fee are spay or neuter, one-year rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, and a heartworm test if the dog is over 6 months old. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville.
Annie is available for adoption! She has a smaller body type and loves cuddles! She absolutely loves people. No other dogs please, but she has all the love you need! She still needs to work on her manners because she jumps a bit. She does okay on leash, but still could learn more! Come meet her today!
Please use the number D#10328184 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services, 352-796-5062. Adult dog adoptions are $50. Puppies and small breeds under 25 pounds are $70. Included in the adoption fee are spay or neuter, one-year rabies vaccination, DA2PP vaccine, general deworming, flea prevention, and a heartworm test if the dog is over 6 months old. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville.
To submit an adoptable shelter pet of the week, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.