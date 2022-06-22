Are you a hockey fan? Say hello to Lightning (ID: A50048156)! This sweet, polite boy likes the simple things in life, like kisses and butt scratches. He walks well on a leash, sits on command and takes treats gently. He also participates in play groups with other dogs, preferring those that are calm like he is. Lightning can be wary of strangers, but once he makes a friend, he is happy and friendly. He previously lived in a home, where he was reported to be house-trained and non-destructive. This 4-year-old is the perfect medium size at 40 pounds. Make an appointment with Pasco County Animal Services today to see if the sparks fly!
Thomas (ID: A50067716) is a diamond in the rough! This 2-year-old weighs about 55 pounds. He knows the sit, shake, down and speak commands; takes treats gently; and walks well on a leash. He is sweet, calm and loving, and he likes to sit next to his person and give kisses. Thomas can be nervous in new settings and with strangers, so a quiet home where he can relax may be best. He's a little shy at first but warms up once he makes a friend. Once he loosens up, he becomes playful and likes to chase after a ball. Thomas has participated in playgroups, preferring dogs that are gentle like he is. He can be selective about his doggy friends, so slow introductions and careful supervision are key. He also doesn't like to share his food, so a home with older children or adults only may be best. If you can provide a soft place for Thomas to land, make an appointment with Pasco County Animal Services to meet him today!
