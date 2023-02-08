Peterson named Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said School Crossing Guard David Peterson was named Florida’s 2022 School Crossing Guard of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation last week.
Peterson is currently assigned to Starkey Ranch K-8 School in Odessa. This school is one of the busiest in Pasco County, with Peterson helping more than 500 students a day cross to school safely and with a positive attitude.
Additionally, Peterson reaches out to area preschools, offering to provide safe crossing presentations to students transitioning to elementary school next school year. Peterson builds relationships with students, their parents and guardians and school staff to ensure everyone makes it and from school safely.
PSO School Crossing Guards and Traffic Control Officers help students travel school routes safely and ensure drivers are cautious in school zones.
