NEW PORT RICHEY — A little community with a big patriotic spirit is showing its gratitude to the soldiers who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan.
The Gulf Harbors Yacht Club set up a missing man table in honor of 13 young individuals by adding their picture at each place setting. The table was set up Aug. 31 and was sponsored by members Bruce and Donna Long. The Longs have both served as commodore of the club.
“We felt that we really needed to honor these men and women,” Donna Long said. “I was inspired by other organizations that had done the same thing, but I thought having each individual recognized would be a really nice touch.”
A missing man table is a memorial set up in honor of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members. The table serves as the focal point of ceremonial remembrance. The individuals honored were:
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, Texas; Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, California; Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, Utah; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, Tennessee; Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, California; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Wyoming; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, California; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, California; Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, Massachusetts; Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, Indiana; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, Missouri; Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, Ohio; and Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, Nebraska.
Long’s brother and two of her brothers-in-law served in Vietnam. Long said her brother was a Purple Heart recipient. He also was awarded the Airman’s Medal, an award set to distinguish Air Force members for heroism involving voluntary risk of their life, not involving actual combat with an armed enemy of the United States.
“The folks in this yacht club are such great people,” Long said. “Even though we’re not like-minded with all of the political stuff we’re facing today, everyone really gets along and is respectful of one another.”
The club is proud to be patriotic, and often concludes events with a rendition of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. Upon seeing the table, Long said she feels appreciative yet sorrowful of the services military members who sacrifice themselves to keep our country safe.
“I feel close to the whole issue of veterans,” Long said. “I feel so fortunate to live where we live and have people who are willing to put their lives on the line so that we can live free.”
