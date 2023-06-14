A man deputies said was relaxing and charging his phone on a Spring Hill woman’s patio faces drug and burglary charges after his arrest, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies were dispatched to a home on Melacano Avenue after a woman reported that as she was preparing to let her dogs out the back door, she saw an unknown man sitting on the patio. According to a police report, “The caller did not know the male, nor did she have any idea what he was doing there.”
A deputy found the man “relaxing on the back patio, while charging his phone in an electrical outlet,” the report states.
The homeowner confirmed that she did not know the suspect, had not given him permission to be on her property or use the utilities.
The suspect, Anthony Stravino, 34, told deputies he thought he was at his girlfriend’s house. He then stated he didn’t know where he was and did not know his girlfriend’s address.
Deputies found a baggie with a powdery substance where Stravino had been sitting. It tested positive for heroin. A second baggie also tested positive for heroin, and a zippered case in Stravino’s backpack tested positive for methamphetamine.
The case also held multiple empty plastic baggies, a used syringe and a scale.
Stravino was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $28,000 bond.
