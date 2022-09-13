NEW PORT RICHEY — Who knew helping a cause could be so delicious? Diva Angels Pasco Chapter has selected Cindy’s Pets as the beneficiary nonprofit for its Pasta Extravaganza this weekend.
Stop by Chester McKay VFW Post 7987, 7445 Chester McKay Drive, New Port Richey, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, for an afternoon of community fun. Bring a bag of pet food and you will receive a free raffle ticket.
The meal will be provided for $7 per person or $10 per couple. Lunch will be served at noon and entertainment will be provided by Lost-N-Found.
Cindy’s Pets has been serving the seniors of Pasco County for 10 years. While the Meals on Wheels program delivers food to participating seniors weekly, many of those seniors were feeding a portion of their small meal to their pet. Cindy’s Pets decided to step in and provide pet food once a month to those seniors in need.
“We’re so grateful to be chosen by Diva Angels,” said Nina Gronemeyer, a volunteer with Cindy’s Pets. “We are based on 100% donations, so any type of fundraiser like this is very helpful.”
The nonprofit currently provides meals for approximately 300 pets in the county, with volunteers driving out to seniors’ homes to drop off food. According to Gronemeyer, often the drivers are one of the only people seniors come in contact with outside of their home.
Volunteers gather monthly in North Trinity to pack and catch up on the latest news within the organization. New volunteers are welcome to join. Typically, Cindy’s Pets mostly serves cats and dogs but, in the past, has provided pet food for birds, potbellied pigs, and rabbits.
“I love this organization, they are an all-volunteer organization that does so much for the seniors,” said Judi Pobst, Cindy’s Pets volunteer. “Imagine being a homebound senior citizen on Meals on Wheels. Their pet is their family, so naturally they would give up their food to feed their baby. That’s the issue the founder Missy uncovered and resolved to fix so that everyone eats.”
Each month, the nonprofit goes through about 1,800 to 2,000 pounds of dry cat and dog food, in addition to countless cans of wet food to provide the animals. During Christmas, volunteers drop off a little gift for seniors with the food delivery, plus a stuffed stocking for their pets.
Donations can also be made by visiting cindyspets.org and information on how to get involved is available on the website.
