NEW PORT RICHEY — Suncoast Women in Networking will hold a luncheon at Boulevard Beef and Ale, 6236 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. Members, guests and visitors are welcome.
The speaker will be Barbara Conrad, co-owner of Phileo Home Care; her topic will be Home Care vs Home Health.
Luncheons are held on the third Tuesday of each month. To RSVP, call Myrtle Masten at 727-934-9993.
