West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends.
Cotee River nightlife
Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
“We wouldn’t draw half the crowd we do without a band,” he said. “It really brings them in when there’s someone playing.”
Whiskey River sits on the south side of the Cotee River just west of U.S. 19 and can accommodate 300 people, Barbarino said. There’s never a cover and the popular restaurant and bar mixes up musical styles, though tends to stage more rock bands. Favorites are Crossfire Creek, Angles & Outlaws, and The Bearded Brothers. There have been R&B shows, and even violin and acoustic performances to keep it interesting. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Tuesday and Thursday nights are karaoke.
One of the biggest venues around is Gil Dawg, located in Port Richey’s so-called River District opposite Whiskey River on the north side of the Cotee River. A restaurant and bar, as well a kayak and paddle board rental outlet, the big feature at Gil Dawg is its outdoor covered stage and pavilion, which can accommodate some 2,000 guests, said Eric Wood, first house manager. Live bands are brought in Friday and Saturday evenings, and on Sunday afternoons. Covered to provide shade and protect spectators from rain, performances are festival-like at Gil Dawg, which has a tiki bar adjacent to the pavilion. There’s another bar and restaurant seating, and all told, Gil Dawg can accommodate up to 2,500 people, said Wood.
The venue is large enough to host some pretty big names, like Kid Rock and Toby Keith, he said. A range of genres are represented, from current rock, country and classic rock. An effort is always made to bring in bands new to the venue. There’s no cover or tickets needed for regular shows.
“People really like live shows,” said Wood. “We try to bring in a variety of different music for all tastes.”
Great thing for music lovers is Thee Pirate Bar and the Seaside Inn are just short walk away, and both regularly feature live bands.
Downtown New Port Richey
It’s a live music, party-lover’s dream on Friday and Saturday nights downtown. Visitors can bounce between a number of venues staging bands, including Bourbon on Main, The Social, Dented Keg Aleworks, the Cotee River Brewing Company, The Kanagaroo, and during Event Nights at Sip on Grand.
Bourbon on Main takes live music seriously, said manager Ed Wanshon. The venue rotates between about 150 bands, he said, with performers going on between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. The place is “packed on weekends,” he said, and Bourbon makes sure the kitchen stays open until midnight and there’s no cover charge.
The Social, just a few doors down on Main Street, serves food until 10 p.m. and drinks until 2 a.m. It features live music from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There’s no cover for performances, which manager David Thorpe said typically brings in a “wall-to-wall” crowd. The Embry Brothers, Swipe Right and Crossfire Creek are among favorite bands who regularly play. On Thursdays it’s karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Social also is known for its Dueling Pianos shows on Sundays.
There’s an online calendar of downtown shows online at www.downtownnpr.org. One of the newer live music venues in New Port Richey is just a couple miles south of downtown on U.S. 19. Widow Fletcher’s restaurant and tavern is located on the water at just off U.S. 19. It’s typically solo or acoustic performers on Sunday afternoons and high-energy bands on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Hudson
The little beach town of Hudson has a few popular spots for live music, among them Skinny’s on U.S. 19. Its bar is open to the outdoors when the Bahama shutters are raised, giving it a Key West vibe. The covered stage is out back on the “beach,” where there also is a tiki bar. Taylor, the manager, said the music genres vary, but most often are rock or classic rockers. Live performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and they never fail to pack in a crowd, said Taylor. That’s an understatement, as even on nights when a band isn’t on stage, Skinny’s typically runs at maximum capacity.
Not far away is Sam’s Beach Bar on the Gulf at Hudson Beach, a fixture for many years. Partners in Crime, Charles Willams, Ryan Marchand and Tropical Madness are on the August calendar, with performances typically daytime affairs up to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Sam’s has a big menu, beer, wine and liquor.
Ollie’s on the Beach is a restaurant and bar on the way to Sam’s on Clark Street and frequently features live music. A couple of live music venues in Hudson on State Road 52 include the Mermaid Lounge and Eatery and Overtime Sports Bar and Grill.