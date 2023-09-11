NEW PORT RICHEY — The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind is announcing the details for its Eighth Annual Dining in the Dark. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Heritage Pines Country Club in Hudson.
Dining in the Dark is an interactive reception where guests are invited to visit hands-on stations allowing them to step into the shoes of a Lighthouse client. At each station, guests are blindfolded and taught basic independence skills, including how to use a white cane and how to eat while wearing a blindfold. There will also be a delicious dinner, silent auction, and chance raffle. Dress is business casual. Sponsorships are available from $250 to $5,000. Individual tickets are $75 each. Visit www.lvib.org/events/dining-in-the-dark for more information.
Proceeds from Dining in the Dark are used to help the Lighthouse meet the need for programs and services provided to clients and their families. Since 1983, the Lighthouse has served tens of thousands of people who are visually impaired and blind. The mission of the Lighthouse is to educate, empower, and employ people who are visually impaired and blind.
