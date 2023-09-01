Volunteer cleanup crews are needed to pick up litter along roadways and public places around Pasco County during the annual Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup, which is co-sponsored by Keep Pasco Beautiful and Pasco County.
The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at various locations. Register to volunteer at https://www.keeppascobeautiful.org/keep-pasco-beautiful-cleanup through Sept. 8. Disposable gloves, trash bags and Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup t-shirts will be provided while supplies last.
Around 80 percent of trash in area waterways is estimated to originate from land. The annual event helps prevent pollution from entering our stormwater system, which often leads to the Gulf of Mexico.
This event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup coordinated by Ocean Conservancy.
