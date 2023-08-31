ZEPHYRHILLS – The 12th annual Paulie Palooza music festival benefiting Gulfside Hospice is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, on Main Street Zephyrhills, with music from local bands, vendors, food trucks, silent auction and more.
“We have spots for food trucks, snack vendors, crafters, local businesses, independent consultants, and more,” said Carla Armstrong, director of philanthropy for Gulfside Hospice.
The vendor fee is $75 when registered by Sept. 15; price increases to $100 on Sept. 16. Sponsorships are available starting at $200 and include a vendor spot along with additional benefits.
Proceeds from the event benefit Gulfside Hospice to help provide patient care and bereavement services to nearly 600 patients and families every day. More information is available online at www.PauliePalooza.org, or by contacting Armstrong at 727-845-5707 or Carla.Armstrong@gulfside.org.
