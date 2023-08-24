PA-FARELL1-0823.jpg

K-9 Farrell 

 Photo Submitted

Two K-9s with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office have retired, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

K-9 Farrell has served since February 2017. He was certified in both patrol work and narcotics detection and earned the “Top Dog” award at a K-9 narcotics detection seminar in 2020.

Farrell is a German Shepherd who was born on Nov. 4, 2015. In retirement, Farrell will remain with his partner, Cpl. Garcia, and his current K-9 partner, K-9 Ripp, who began working at PSO in October 2021. The Farrell family donated the funds for K-9 Farrell.

K-9 Shep began serving Pasco County in August 2015 as a narcotics detection and patrol K-9. He was born in Hungary on Feb. 22, 2014. Shep was featured on the television series “Live PD.”

Shep will continue to live with his partner, Cpl. Carmack, in his retirement.