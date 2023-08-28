Mitchell grad to represent U.S. in prestigious amateur tournament: Making team ‘one of the happiest and proudest moments I've had in my life’
Nick Gabrelcik’s dream is to be a professional golfer. But some of the perks of being an amateur and playing at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville are pretty hard to resist.
So when it came down to deciding to go chasing that dream or staying at UNF, the Trinity native and former Mitchell High golfer chose the Ospreys.
This weekend, he’ll get to enjoy one of those perks.
Gabrelcik, 21, will tee it off at Scotland’s famed Old Course at St. Andrews, as he helps lead the U.S. team into the 49th annual Walker Cup competition against teams from Ireland and Great Britain. The competition runs from Sept. 2-3.
Although he has played in a professional tournament in his own back yard this year at Valspar, and won his share of noteworthy amateur tournaments, like the Southern Amateur Championships earlier this summer, representing the U.S. at the Walker Cup may be the highlight of his young career.
“It's definitely one of the top things for an amateur to compete in,” Gabrelcik said. “It's just an experience that will last with you forever. Getting the phone call and being announced on the team was probably one of the happiest and proudest moments I've had in my life.”
Gabrelcik got the call informing him he’d be on the 10-player team on Aug. 20 after completing a Top 32 finish at the U.S. Amateur Championships.
The Walker Cup has been played since 1922 and is played every other year. Its alumni include such notables as Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, to name a few.
The USA leads the series 38-9-1 and has won the last three matches.
“It's definitely top three, if not the No. 1 highlight of my career,” Gabrelcik said.
Not only will Gabrelcik get to represent the U.S., but he’ll do so on the Old Course at St. Andrews, which he has never played on. The closest he has come to Scotland was a trip to Switzerland years ago.
The fabled Scottish course is dubbed the Home of Golf, and dates to the 15th century. It has more than 100 bunkers among its famous rolling hills, dozens of hazards and landmarks and has hosted 32 Open Championships, most recently in 2022 (won by Cameron Smith).
“When we found out it was at St. Andrews, it just added to the entire week even more,” Gabrelcik said. “To be on the team and competing and representing your country at the Old Course, the Home of Golf, it’s just something that everybody who had the chance to make the team wanted. I'm super grateful to have the opportunity to go over there and play for our country, especially at that venue.”
Gabrelcik earned the Phil Mickelson Award as the top freshman in college golf in 2021, advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 U.S. Amateur at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club, and is currently the 10th-ranked amateur in the country, with five wins the past two years.
After Scotland, he says he is eager to get back to golfing for the Ospreys. Gabrelcik committed to his senior year with the hopes that he can help the team to nationals, while winning a few tournaments along the way in his final season.
Winning it all would be the best perk of all.
“This is basically home now,” he said. “Everyone here is like my family. I wanted to stay with them because I made the commitment to play here all four years. So I wasn’t going to leave. I want to make the National Championships and I think this is probably the best team that we're going to have in my four years. It's my last year, so it's definitely the top goal, and one a lot of other people on my team have.”
