TRINITY —HCA Florida Trinity Hospital will host a series of discussions with medical experts during a lunch-and-learn format.
• Dr. Kenton Panas, orthopedic surgeon, will discuss the common causes of shoulder and knee pain in people over the age of 40 on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Panas will share treatment options, including physical therapy, injections and surgery to help treat joint pain.
• Kristine Algerre, certified lymphedema therapist, will give tips on reducing the risk of developing lymphedema on Friday, Sept. 22. She will also explain many of the treatment options for those who are living with the condition.
• Luciana Schlatter, pelvic floor certified therapist, will talk about pelvic floor dysfunction and options to help on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Do you experience urinary frequency, urinary leakage, bowel incontinence, constipation, painful intercourse, pelvic pain and/or pelvic organ prolapse? It could be caused by issues with your pelvic floor.
• Dr. Donald Fridley, bariatric surgeon, will talk about different types of weight loss surgery procedures and how they can improve your overall health on Friday, Oct. 6. He will discuss the causes and effects of obesity, the benefits of the different types of surgeries and what you can expect before, during and after a procedure.
All presentations will be held at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity, from noon to 1 p.m. For all events, RSVP to 800-530-2799. A light, boxed lunch will be served.
